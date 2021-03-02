Raila opposes Coast leaders’ plan to form regional party

ODM leader Raila Odinga has opposed plans by Coast leaders to form a regional political party in a move likely to put him on a collision course with the politicians.

Speaking in Voi, Taita Taveta on Monday, where he started his five-day tour of the Coast, Mr Odinga said a regional party will alienate the region from other parts of the country.

He asked the leaders to go slow on the idea, warning that the party might segregate the region from the rest of the country, further divide the people and undermine the unity that the country has enjoyed. "Kenya is a multi-party democracy and we want to have national political parties that will unite this country. Regional political outfits will only serve to divide," he said.

Leave ODM

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has been championing a regional party as a vehicle to unite the Coast region ahead of the 2022 elections. The governor has been pushing to lead the region out of ODM to a new political outfit.

Kilifi MCAs led by their Speaker Jimmy Kahindi declared their intention to ditch ODM for a Coast-based outfit or a coalition to be formed by the governor.

Mr Odinga is today expected in Kilifi to drum support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). According to a tentative programme released by county ODM team, Mr Odinga will be accompanied by the host, Mr Kingi, his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho, ODM legislators and MCAs.

Mr Joho has, however, been accused of undermining the push for the political party.

"The leaders have a right to speak about regional politics because Kenya is a democratic country. However, I advise them to be careful not to segregate the region from the rest of the country," Mr Odinga told residents of Taita Taveta Tuesday.

ODM ticket for presidency

Mr Joho, who is also ODM’s deputy party leader, has declared his intention to seek the party’s ticket to vie for the presidency.

Mr Odinga said he does not oppose the governor's presidential bid since the party will decide who will be the 2022 flagbearer.

“Any Kenyan has a right to vie for any seat under ODM. ODM is a democratic party and everyone has a right to contest for any seat in all levels starting from the ward to the presidency seat.”



