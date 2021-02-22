Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi in battle for Coast

Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi address journalists during a past event. The duo announced in separate functions that they would ditch the Orange Democratic Movement party and form a regional party for the Coast. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi is leading an onslaught on ODM and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in a supremacy fight that has scuttled the long-touted formation of a Coast-based party.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Why you must be over 18 to get Covid-19 vaccine

  2. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  3. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  4. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  5. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.