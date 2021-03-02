Raila Odinga starts five-day tour of Coast

Raila Odinga

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja (right) welcomes ODM party leader Raila Odinga at Ikanga Airstrip in Voi on March 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has today started his five-day tour of the Coast in what is seen as a strategy to turn the tables on Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, while persuading the restive region that he has its best political interests at heart.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya will bury all Covid-19 vaccine waste materials, here is why

  2. Court orders Nairobi Hospital boss, EACC to produce Mike Sonko

    Lawyer Wilfred Nyamu

  3. Inside Kenya's Covid-19 vaccination programme

  4. PRIME JM Kariuki: Anatomy of a 46-year-old murder mystery

  5. Editors challenge NCIC on online hate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.