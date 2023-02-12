Johnson Muthama nominated to Parliamentary Service Commission

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has been nominated to be a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission according to a report to be tabled in the National Assembly and Senate.

Mr Muthama was nominated by the commission chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula as a non-MP commissioner after interviews conducted by a sub-committee. He will replace Mr Samuel Chepkonga who resigned from the commission to reclaim the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

The report approving the nomination of Mr Muthama will be tabled in the two Houses once they resume sittings.

Mr Muthama, a key ally of Dr Ruto, serves as the chairman of UDA, the President's party. In the elections, he unsuccessfully contested for the Machakos County governor seat.

Article 127 of the constitution establishes the PSC and states that the commission shall consist of the Speaker of the National Assembly as a chairperson.

There is also a vice-chairperson elected by the commission from among the members, seven members appointed by Parliament. The constitution further says that the Clerk of the Senate shall be the Secretary to the commission.

Unlike the other constitutional commissioners, the terms of PSC members who are MPs are tied to their election cycle, which is five years. The non-MP commissioners also serve for five years.

If approved, Mr Muthama will join senators Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira, ODM), John Kinyua (Laikipia, UDA) and Joyce Korir (nominated, UDA), the National Assembly’s Mishi Mboko (Likoni, ODM), Patrick Makau (Mavoko, Wiper), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Rep, UDA) and Nyali MP Mohamed Ali (UDA).