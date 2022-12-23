I've not forgotten you, President Ruto tells poll losers

President William Ruto has asked Kenya Kwanza election losers who are yet to land state jobs to be patient with him because he has not forgotten them.

He spoke to them at a meeting that was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and which brought together around 50 immediate former MPs who lost both in the party primaries and the August 9 General Election.

It came amid complains in the ruling coalition that only new allies are benefiting but founders are yet to be rewarded.

In the meeting which started at 8am and took only one hour at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State told those who are disgruntled by his move to accommodate the Johnny-come-latelies that he has a constitutional mandate to unite the country and ensure that no region is left out in the government appointments.

Sources who spoke to the Nation yesterday disclosed that President Ruto and his deputy implored the group to give them time to find positions in government where they will be accommodated.

Many leaders in Kenya Kwanza have been complaining about the appointments made by the Head of State, but they fear coming out openly for fear of being reprimanded by the President even as they continue to lobby for the remaining slots.

The Head of State is said to have told the group that he does not want to be accused of only favouring persons who were in Kenya Kwanza when he is the President of all Kenyans, hence the need of satisfy every region.

Having constituted his Cabinet and principal secretaries, President Ruto and his deputy are now finding themselves in a delicate situation of balancing the interests of those who campaigned for them and defectors from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition in a bid to have firm grip of the country in preparation for the 2027 Elections.

The leaders who backed President Ruto and are yet to be land positions in government are now hoping on CAS and ambassadorial positions after missing out on Cabinet roles and principal secretary jobs.

They include the UDA chairman Johnson Muthama, who is the face of the ruling party. Mr Muthama was Dr Ruto’s point man in the Ukambani region.

Apart from politicians who campaigned for Dr Ruto and are yet to be rewarded, there are individuals who were part of his economic advisory council.

Some of the individuals who are still in the cold, the Nation understands, applied for the chief administrative secretary (CAS) positions whose shortlisting is yet to happen.

Sources at the Public Service Commission (PSC) yesterday told the Nation that those who applied for CAS will have to wait until next year because the commission's board is yet to embark on shortlisting candidates.

Although President Ruto had promised some of those who lost in the primaries that those who will not land government jobs will be given tenders, the Head of State yesterday changed tune saying that all of them will get state appointments, including serving on the boards of various parastatals and tenders have to be competitive.

The President also said for him to deliver on his campaign pledges, he needs everyone, while underscoring the need of turning around the country's economy, which will enable him to create more jobs for Kenyans.

Mr Gachagua asked the leaders to help the leadership of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to build a strong party that will end ethnic politics in the country.