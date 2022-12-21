President Ruto, DP Gachagua meet Kenya Kwanza poll losers

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will this morning meet all Kenya Kwanza poll losers who are yet to land state jobs amid a cold war between their old and new allies with the former claiming they were short-changed.

Multiple sources within President Ruto's inner circle yesterday confirmed to the Nation that the meeting is supposed to take place at State House early this morning in a bid to stem a falling out.

"Yes, I have just been called and informed that our bosses- President Ruto and DP Gachagua have a meeting with us tomorrow morning (today morning). The agenda is not known but I understand it is a meeting bringing all those who vied and lost. Perhaps our leaders would want to assure us that they have not forgotten us and that we should be patient with them as they organise the government," one of those who vied and lost on UDA in the August elections told the Nation.

A source within the State House also confirmed today's meeting but was guarded on the agenda.

At the same time, those who spoke to the Daily Nation in confidence yesterday expressed their frustrations, saying how they shelved their personal ambitions to campaign for the current administration from 2018, but it has turned out that newcomers are the ones being favoured.

Although they are disgruntled with how things are going on in Kenya Kwanza, the leaders fear coming out openly for fear of being reprimanded by the Head of State.

Dr Ruto has been rewarding those who played a key role in his State House journey to outsmart Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and win the presidency.

The appointment of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to the nine-member Nairobi River Commission (NRC), indicated that President Ruto is out to reward all those who campaigned for him. Others who also landed state jobs are billionaire Humphrey Kariuki, the owner of the Thika-based Africa Spirits Ltd, as well as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Disputes Resolution Committee Vice-Chair Mary Wambui Mungai, who has replaced Gilbert Kibe as the board chair of the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The murmurs in the President’s camp have escalated, with those who view themselves as founders of the ruling coalition whining that they have been forgotten.

Those who spoke to the Daily Nation confidentially claimed that it is the Johnny-come-latelies that have benefited, contrary to what Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua promised.

They now want the President and his deputy to pay attention, with the next appointments going to individuals who have remained firm in the camp.

“Yes I applied for CAS (chief administrative secretary) and I expect to get the position because I worked hard for the formation of this administration,” said one of the leaders.

Mr Gachagua had hinted at positions being given based on one’s contribution to the Kenya Kwanza victory in the August 9 General Election.

Decamp to Azimio

"There are several things which the President will do in the coming days. There are those who we asked not to vie as independent and then we will sort them out. Let them not worry, things are okay for them. All those who did not decamp to Azimio or did not vie as independent, we will reward them here,” the DP said on October 19 while in Nandi Hills, Nandi County.

Those who miss out on the 23 CAS slots or ambassadorial positions will have to wait for parastatal jobs or look for tenders in the government.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama, however, told off those complaining that they have not benefited in the current administration.