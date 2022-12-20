Kikuyu elders drop Raila, now rally behind Ruto, Rigathi

A faction of the Kikuyu Council of Elders who had rallied behind Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the August 9 General Election have changed tune and declared their support for President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In the run-up to the last polls, the elders – led by their chairman Wachira Kiago – toured the home of the ODM party leader in Bondo, Siaya county, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with their Luo counterparts.

The Mt Kenya delegation endorsed Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

On Tuesday, the council’s national vice chairman Dr Eng David Muthoga led a group of elders in visiting Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in his office where they vowed to support the administration of Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua.

Eng Muthoga, who also doubles up as the chairman of Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA), pledged allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government.

“As Kikuyu Council of Elders, we work with the government of the day that is led by Dr Ruto. We don’t have a choice because he is our President. Actually, we don’t have to be persuaded to support Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua,” Eng Muthoga said.

He lauded Dr Ruto for picking Mr Gachagua as his deputy.

“We are proud of Dr Ruto for picking our son Rigathi as his deputy and we don’t have a choice other than rallying behind him. I am employed by the government. Whom am I to go against the government?” Eng Muthoga said.

Mr Kahiga appealed to leaders in Mt Kenya to remain united under the leadership of Mr Gachagua.

“I am glad because the elders have given their commitment that they are solidly behind the government of Dr Ruto. Gachagua is a son of this county and we will rally behind him as a team. The mountain must remain united and the only way we will achieve that is by supporting Mr Gachagua who is our main link to Dr Ruto,” the governor said.

The declaration by the elders comes a day after Mr Gachagua’s visit to Nyeri where he asked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying he had no business being in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The DP observed that the Mr Odinga-led coalition was in shambles with nothing to offer Kenyans.

“If he (Mr Kenyatta) has noted that there are no benefits being in Azimio, he should return home. We welcome him here in Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

The elders donated 38 packets of maize flour to the Nyeri county government for disbursement to drought-stricken families.

On several occasions, Mr Gachagua has declared that his quest to unite Mt Kenya region under one political roof was unstoppable.

The DP said he would ensure that those who had "strayed" into Azimio formation would be back by December 31.