William Ruto
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Inside Ruto’s inner circle: Main men in DP’s 2022 strategy room

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP Ruto goes for economists, political experts, former diplomats, professors, right activists and lawyers to help him craft campaign strategy, including fine-tuning his bottom-up economic development model. 

Deputy President William Ruto is putting together a powerful team to craft his 2022 campaign manifesto and strategy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.