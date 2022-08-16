IEBC gazettes William Ruto as President-elect

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has gazetted William Ruto as President-elect.

Mr Chebukati also gazetted Dr Ruto's running mates Rigathi Gachagua as deputy-president elect.

“In respect to Article 136 (1) of the Constitution: Ruto William Samoei (b) and in respect to 148 (3) of the Constitution: Gachagua Rigathi, have been duly elected as the President and Deputy President, respectively, of the Republic of Kenya having complied with the provisions of Article 138 (4) of the Constitution, during the General Election held on Tuesday, 9th August, 2022,” Mr Chebukati said.

This comes a day after the Chairman announced William Ruto as the President-Elect for garnering 7.1 million votes, translating to 50.49 percent of the total votes cast.

His closest opponent Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party came second with 6.9 million votes, which translates to 48.89 percent.

The Azimio candidate snubbed the last meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, his team claiming that the final process was not open to all the parties.

However, the winning side challenged them to move to court, saying that the entire process was open and that the results were displayed on the IEBC’s public portal.