IEBC declares Beatrice Kemei elected unopposed as Kericho woman rep

As other candidates plan their last minute rush to get elected on August 9, a woman representative hopeful and two men seeking the member of the county assembly seat are smiling all the way to their seats after the elections agency declared them elected for having no opponent.

Ms Beatrice Kemei, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Kericho Woman Rep seat emerged as the only candidate for the seat. Ms Kemei beat the current woman representative, Florence Bore, in the UDA nominations to clinch the ticket.

Ms Kemei garnered 87,182 votes against Ms Bore’s 64,651.

Others the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared elected for lack of competition include Issa Abdi and Julius Kimutai, who are MCA candidates in Sabena ward in Garissa and Ravine ward, Baringo county.

Ms Kemei and Mr Kimutai are flying the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party ticket, while Mr Abdi Is flying on a party ticket belonging to National Agenda Party of Kenya(NAPK).

This has been confirmed by a Gazette Notice released on Sunday by the IEBC, showing the confirmed candidates that will be contesting for various positions in the elections.

The three will join the list of leaders who have been elected unopposed in past elections, such as Moses Kuria, who currently serves as the current Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency, a position he has held since 2013.

Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, was, in 2017 General Elections, also re-elected unopposed under the Jubilee Party.

The IEBC had also listed him as the only candidate for the area.