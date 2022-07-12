Key events in Kenya’s elections as of July 12

The 2022 Nairobi governor debate, the first of its kind, took place last night and it lived up to the expectations of Kenyans.

Radical plans were outlined to improve the capital city’s state, and jabs and punches were traded between Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and his Jubilee Party rival Polycarp Igathe.

A recent poll showed that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most preferred candidate in the presidential race and stands barely three per cent ahead of his political nemesis, Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s flag-bearer, Deputy President William Ruto.

Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s politics as of July 12.

Sakaja turns up late for the big debate

UDA party Nairobi governor candidate Johnson Sakaja showed up almost 20 minutes after the scheduled starting time for the Nairobi 2022 Gubernatorial Debate.

He was welcomed to the podium by his competitor and Jubilee party candidate Polycarp Igathe.

When put to task by the moderators on why he was late, Sakaja only joked that "my opponent is used to head starts so I wanted to give him an opportunity."

The first tier of the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate involved candidates whose popularity in opinion polls is below five percent and took place between 6.00pm and 7.30pm. The second tier debate involved the two leading candidates - Sakaja and Igathe - and runs from 8.00pm to 9.30pm.

Raila most preferred candidate in presidential race - Tifa poll

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga still maintains a narrow lead over Kenya Kwanza alliance leader William Ruto as most preferred presidential candidate, a new poll by Tifa released Monday shows.

Mr Odinga leads with 42 percent while DP Ruto comes in second with 39 percent.

Tom Wolf, who is a lead researcher at Tifa, explained that the appearance and rise of either George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party is sufficient to raise the possibility that neither Odinga nor Ruto will secure a strong win in the first round of voting.

1,533 Kenyans spread across Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western zones of Kenya were interviewed through phone calls in Kiswahili and English.

The results were arrived at following a national survey conducted by Tifa between June 25 and June 30,2022, focusing on matters related to the August 9 elections.

According to the poll, no coalition, between Azimio-One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza currently draws two thirds support from any of the nine zones, which points to why the two teams continue to crisscross while campaigning.

The polls also revealed that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party at 33 per cent, followed by ODM at 26 per cent. The other parties share less than 13 per cent popularity level.

The poll has also revealed that at least 59 per cent of Kenyans think the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will deliver a free and fair election, and that six out of 10 Kenyans are confident that any presidential election petition that goes to Supreme Court after election will be adjudicated fairly and without any outside interference

“At least 50 per cent of those interviewed said they believe more people become candidates for elective office to pursue their own personal or family interests rather than serve their community and country,” said Wolf.

Wajackoyah, Mwaure on each other’s neck at IEBC meeting

Roots Party leader, Prof George Wajackoyah and his Agano counterpart, Waihiga Mwaure openly exchanged words earlier today while meeting the electoral agency to discuss matters regarding the forthcoming August polls.

The meeting, attended by several political parties’ representatives, media stakeholders and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aimed to solve complaints that might adversely affect the General Election.

While speaking at the forum, Prof Wajackoyah clarified that he was not a bhang smoker, the outlawed drug in Kenya, which he ardently seeks to legalise if he is elected president. He then went ahead to criticise the clergy, for “misleading Kenyans” that he was promoting moral and societal decay in the country.

He then roped in Mr Mwaure, who he described as an esteemed lawyer whom he respected but also a man of the cloak who, alongside other clergy, have outrightly condemned his bhang legalisation plans.

“Mwaure, my esteemed friend and senior counsel, a good man who also wears the cloak, please, speak to your expectations and do not attack me again,” he added.

Prof Wajackoyah then went ahead to criticise presidential candidates hell-bent on attacking each other instead of focusing on popularising their agenda to Kenyans. He particularly said he had a bone to chew with those who “dared” to abuse Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga who he described as the scion of Kenya’s democracy.

He also praised Mr Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua as a valiant warrior who defended the rule of law in the terrible times when democracy was under siege.

On his part, Mr Mwaure rebutted Prof Wajackoyah’s statements saying Kenya had outlawed the growing of bhang before poking holes into his [Wajackoyah’s] plans of suspending the constitution if elected.

“On the issue of banning the Constitution, Kenyans are asking a lot of questions. You know that growing of bhang is illegal, you are a lawyer like me and we know that. Let us be leaders of processes and be people who follow the law,” Mr Mwaure said.

“Wajackoyah, we will see you at the ballot and the debate, I pray that as I win, you can come to my government and I pray that you be a bishop one day,” he said.

Both presidential candidates told the IEBC that they did not have complaints and charged the Commission to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

Garissa Muslim clergy tasked to guide electorate in elections

Muslim leaders in Fafi sub-county, Garissa County, want religious leaders to guide their flock to vote for the ‘right’ candidates on August 9.

Sheikh Isack Abdullahi said time has come for preachers and imams to speak from the pulpit and guide the electorate.

Mr Abdullahi cited Saudi Arabia, where he said politicians and religious leaders work together for the sake of the masses.

“We are asking our people to vote wisely from governor to the member of county assembly so that development can be realised in our country,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He led religious leaders from the expansive area in pledging their support for the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

The clerics said UDA leaders have been at the forefront supporting locals on religious matters.

Speaking at Kamuthey, the group noted that the DP participated in funds drives concerning the Muslim community.

Sheikh Abdullahi said religious leaders in Garissa would lead their flock in choosing a leader with the interests of locals at heart.

“[DP Ruto] has raised over Sh20 million for different religious activities in Garissa. We are supporting him and the entire UDA party candidates because they have always stood with the Muslim community,” he said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Fafi constituency candidate Salah Yakub alias Hangool also received the leaders’ backing.

Mr Yakub pledged to continue consulting religious leaders.

“Religious leaders are major stakeholders of the society's development and they should be consulted in every step,” Mr Yakub said.

He argued that religious leaders could not live in isolation and should guide voters in electing the right leaders.

Raila planning to disrupt August Polls, DP Ruto claims

Deputy President William Ruto rubbished fresh electoral demands by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga Sunday even as he accused him of planning to derail the August 9 polls.

Addressing his supporters in Turkana County, the DP claimed Mr Odinga’s aim is to scuttle the elections by mounting unreasonable demands on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“You can’t derail this election; you cannot select who will be in charge of IEBC because you have said that there won’t be elections without a manual register,” said Dr Ruto.

“He (Mr Odinga) has no right, capacity and ability to destroy IEBC, a constitutional body. IEBC is an independent body. It cannot take instructions from any of us acting as an umpire in the political arena.”

The DP alleged that the former prime minister’s “no manual register, no election” call is part of a scheme aimed at forcing his way into the next administration “the way he did in 2017”.

“If he has realised that his numbers are not enough and deep state isn’t helping him, let him desist from threats. Kenyans will elect their leaders. I will not allow him to issue threats or ultimatums because Kenya belongs to all of us. I am assuring Kenyans that we will have a peaceful election,” said Dr Ruto.

“This country is not going to be run on the basis of threats, blackmails or intimidation. This is a democratic country and the people of Kenya will make their choices openly and freely,” he added.