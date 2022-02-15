Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. He remains the star of the ongoing trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru.

| Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

ICC headache for Ruto as lawyer Paul Gicheru trial begins

By  Walter Menya

Deputy President William Ruto might be several thousands of kilometres away and almost six years since his case at the International Criminal Court in The Hague collapsed, but he remains the star of the ongoing trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.