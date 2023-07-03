I'm ready to join UDA, Governor Mwangaza now says

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has bowed to pressure from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and announced that she will join the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Ms Mwangaza, who has always vied as an Independent candidate, had earlier expressed her fears about joining political parties.

On Friday when he addressed Solution Sacco members during the society’s 30th anniversary, Mr Gachagua challenged Ms Mwangaza to stop working as an independent-elected governor and instead work with the ruling UDA.

“I have advised the governor that unity is strength. She faced problems because she did not have MCAs or MPs on her side. However, we helped her. Stop working alone and join the UDA party. We are ready to embrace and work with you,” he said.

Speaking on Saturday during Ushirika Day Celebrations at Kaaga Primary School, Governor Kawira said she was now ready to join the ruling party.

“The Deputy President asked the people if I should join UDA and they agreed. I have considered the request and this is why I have a yellow dress. Let the President know that my people have allowed me to join UDA,” Ms Mwangaza said.

She said she was keen on working closely with the President so that the region can get the much needed development. “Once I’m in the ruling party, they will answer when I call,” the governor added.

UDA has been on a drive to woo more leaders into its fold with Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, being the latest to join the ruling party.

Ms Mwangaza's move is seen as an appreciation to the ruling party leadership for saving her from the jaws of impeachment.

DP Gachagua has severally recounted that he and President William Ruto intervened to stop the impeachment of Governor Mwangaza, who was barely three months in office.