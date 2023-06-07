Tables turn on Meru MCA who led Governor Kawira's impeachment

Meru Assembly Minority Whip Dennis Kiogora, who spearheaded the impeachment Motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza, is now fighting to save his position after the bus party de-whipped him for his latest political dalliance with the county boss.

Mr Kiogora, commonly known as DMK, came to the limelight last year when he prosecuted the impeachment of Ms Mwangaza and acted as the star prosecution witness in the Senate.

The Abogeta West MCA has since converted to Governor Mwangaza’s political ally and supporter attracting the wrath of the Kiraitu Murungi-led party.

However, the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), popularly known as the Bus, has 20 MCAs in the County Assembly of Meru and has been striving to maintain its opposition role as the governor strives to befriend the Ward Reps.

Bus Party Secretary General Mugambi Imanyara, in a letter dated May 29, wrote to Speaker Ayub Bundi retaining Akithii MCA Mwenda Ithili as Minority Leader, nominated MCA Agnes Karimi as Deputy Minority Leader, but appointed Murithi Mutiiria the Minority Whip and nominated MCA Kiriinya Mwenda as his deputy.

Mr Imanyara had earlier warned Bus MCAs against attending Governor Mwangaza’s inaugural philanthropy rally, which was seen as an effort to counter another meeting by the opposition led by Senator Kathuri Murungi.

But Mr Kiogora and his deputy Joseph Njuki attended the governor’s meeting, a move that appears to have angered the Bus party leaders.

“The decision to make house leadership changes was made by MCAs, who are party members. The reason why many MCAs are now on the side of the governor is because they now have a say on who will be a contractor in the ward projects. This conspiracy will compromise oversight in the county,” Mr Imanyara said in an interview with Weru TV on Tuesday.

Unilateral , untenable in law

However, Mr Kiogora accused the secretary general of condemning them unheard and in a rebuttal termed the decision “unilateral, untenable in law and inconsequential”.

“The decision is not only tainted in malice but is also a flagrant violation of my constitutional rights to fair administrative action and fair hearing, and an abrogation of the Devolution Empowerment Party Constitution,” Mr Kiogora stated in his protest letter.

He said no complaint was made against him nor was he invited for a hearing before the party disciplinary committee, before the punitive action was taken.

Mr Kiogora and Mr Njuki have since moved to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) to oppose their removal from House leadership.

They want the PPDT to bar the party and the speaker from implementing the changes until the matter is heard and determined.

Mr Imanyara has been striving to steady the party in the opposition and has been quick to punish MCAs who publicise their political dalliance with the governor.

In February, nominated MCA Ruth Kananu was removed from assembly committees after she kicked off handshakes with the governor at a time when the relationship with the assembly was tense.

Recently, a section of Bus Party members led by former Chief of Staff Gideon Kimathi, who is now Governor Mwangaza’s political adviser, accused Mr Imanyara of going rogue and threatened to oust him.