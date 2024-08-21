I’m now international: Raila says he’s shifting from Kenyan to regional politics

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said Wednesday that he is transitioning from Kenyan to continental politics in his bid to chair the African Union Commission (AUC), signalling his possible exit from active local politics.

He said he will no longer be very active locally as he focusses his attention on the continent.

Speaking during a second joint press briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi at his Railway office in Nairobi, Mr Odinga said it was all systems go for his campaigns after he formally filed his candidacy.

"I will start working with the continent as soon as I'm elected...that will be in February next year," he said.

"At the moment I am involved in the campaign but that doesn't mean Kenya ceases to exist," Mr Odinga added.

He went on: "I will not be very active in Kenyan politics from now on because I will continue to focus on the continental campaign. But it is a transitional period from active participation in Kenyan politics to the African continental politics," he said.

President William Ruto will officially unveil the former Prime Minister as the country's candidate for the chairmanship of AUC next week on Tuesday August 27, marking the official launch of his campaigns across the continent.

PCS Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, revealed that Dr Ruto will present a formal roadmap for the campaigns.