Hundreds of MCAs are eyeing parliamentary seats

As the August 9 general election draws near, hundreds of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from across the country are declaring interests in National Assembly and Senate seats.

The Nation has learnt that MCAs will be leaving the devolved units in droves to fight for seats at the national political arena.

Majority of the leaders are seeking to bank on their development records to gun for the seats and the number of Bills and other legislations they have fronted before their assemblies.

Leading the group are Nandi County's Kibwareng ward representative Jackson Swadi, an ally of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, who will be seeking to succeed George Khaniri, as the Vihiga Senator, and Tenges Ward Member of County Assembly Silas Tochim who wants to succeed Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

Two county assembly speakers Joshua Kiptoo(Nandi) and Ndegwa Wahome are also salivating for the coveted governor seats.

A majority of those seeking to move on from the county assemblies are, however, yearning for National Assembly seats.

In Baringo Tenges Ward MCA Silas Tochim has joined National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) senior official Isaiah Kirukmet and Felix Chelaite, an Australian-based Chamber of Commerce member, in the fight for the Senatorial seat currently held by Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

The seat has also attracted Baringo North Member of Parliament William Cheptumo, a close ally of Ruto.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Tochim, a diehard of Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party, said he is ready to take over from Senator Moi.

“It is now clear that Senator Moi will be going for the top seat. I am ready to put on Moi’s big shoes to serve the people of Baringo better and diligently and bring resources to the county,” he said.

“Baringo has a huge potential for growth and is endowed with numerous natural resources. My first assignment will be to end insecurity and hunger. Our people have suffered insecurity and hunger for many years,” added Mr Tochim.

In Nakuru, leading the pack is Speaker Joel Kairu who is eyeing the Nakuru Town East parliamentary seat currently held by outspoken lawmaker David Gikaria.

Speaker Kairu, who formerly served under the first Governor Kinuthia Mbugua regime as the executive in charge of Roads and Public works, has been making inroads in the constituency that is part of Nakuru City.

The only elected ward representative with a doctorate degree, in Nakuru County, Dr Peter Mbae has also declared that he will vie for the Subukia parliamentary seat in the August 9 general election.

In interview, Dr Mbae revealed that he is contesting for the seat, currently held by Samuel Kinuthia Gachobe, on a UDA ticket, to change the lives of the people of Subukia.

"I am ready to serve the people of Subukia as a Member of Parliament. I have done my best as an MCA and now it is my turn to serve my people on a higher capacity as MP to enhance development. I am vying for the seat on a UDA ticket," revealed Dr Mbae.

In Nairobi, majority leader in the county assembly, Abdi Guyo, his minority counterpart Michael Ogada, and former majority whip June Ndegwa will be seeking to be MPs.

The three are joined by Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya, Mathare North MCA Jared Okode, and nominated MCA Anne Thumbi.

Mr Guyo and Ms Ndegwa are preparing to battle for the Embakasi Central parliamentary seat where they will square it out with the incumbent Benjamin Mwangi, popularly known as Mejja Donk.

Mr Ogada, who is Embakasi MCA, is vying for Embakasi East seat where he will face off with Babu Owino. Mr Okode is going for the Ruaraka seat where he will battle it out with TJ Kajwang.

Mr Obuya is eyeing the Karachuonyo seat while Ms Thumbi has trained her eyes on the Tetu constituency seat.

Mr Obuya will be up against Adipo Okuome while Ms Thumbi will battle it out with the current MP James Gichuhi.

Mr Guyo’s bid is buoyed after receiving the backing of all five MCAs in the constituency, making him confident of unseating Mr Mwangi, who has since ditched Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I think I have delivered all my promises for my people as their MCA and it is time I moved on. I will be contesting for the seat on a Handshake wing,” said the Matopeni/Spring Valley MCA.

Mr Ogada is betting on his development record having been elected as a leader in Nairobi for the past 20 years as a councilor and a ward representative twice both during the time he successfully spearheaded the issuance of title deeds for Embakasi residents.

In Mt Elgon the Cheptais MCA Jane Chebet is eyeing the MP seat.

"Women have the capacity to serve at all levels of leadership and I will be going for the MP seat in the August 9 general election to help spur development in the region," Chebet said.

Political commentator Mr Jesse Karanja, told the Nation that most of the MCAs are banking on their legislation record at the assemblies and will give incumbents a run for their money.

“Most of the MCAs who are young turks should not be underrated in the August 9 general election. Their wave would sweep through the entire country and they may end up taking many of the MP and Senate positions,” opined Mr Karanja.