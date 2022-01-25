Musalia Mudavadi

From Left: Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Jibebe Party leader William Kabogo at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during ANC's National Delegates Conference.

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

With planned Ruto rally, Nakuru retains key role in national politics

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Over the past two decades, Nakuru has retained immense significance in Kenya's political landscape.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.