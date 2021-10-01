Homeboyz donates cars to Raila Odinga

ODM Leader Raila Odinga (centre) when he received vehicles donated by Homeboyz Entertainment in partnership with Mombasa-based businessman Bernard Odhiambo at Chungwa House on October 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | ODM
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has once again signalled that he will be in the 2022 Presidential race after he received three branded cars meant to bolster his campaigns.

