Homeboyz donates cars to Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has once again signalled that he will be in the 2022 Presidential race after he received three branded cars meant to bolster his campaigns.

The cars donated by Homeboyz Entertainment via businessman Mike Rabar and his partner Bernard Odhiambo have an in-built public address system and bear Mr Odinga's image.

The vehicles will hit the ground immediately as they are expected to be used by Mr Odinga's entourage in Bungoma tomorrow, where he is expected to address a series of rallies on his Azimio la Umoja clarion call.

Mr Odinga said the cars will help him communicate more clearly with his supporters during the campaign period.

“I want to thank Mr Rabar for the kind, generous contribution to the party. We are in the midst of elections and there is a need to reach out to people,” Mr Odinga said.

“We are happy to have received such equipment that will bolster our communication during campaigns,” said ODM communications director Philip Etale.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga looks inside one of the vehicles donated by Homeboyz Entertainment on October 1, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy | ODM

Speaking during the brief event at Orange House on Friday, Mr Rabar said he donated the cars as a token of appreciation for Mr Odinga’s role in the country.

“The essence of this gesture is that whenever you go your message shall be heard well and clear...Your message is important to your supporters, so please use these assets to share your message far and wide,” Mr Rabar said.

Although Mr Odinga is yet to officially announce whether he will be on the ballot come 2022, his actions have left no doubt that he is firmly in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Monday, the ODM leader made forays into Mt Kenya region where he addressed several stop-over rallies. This was quickly followed by a meeting with Mt Kenya tycoons on Tuesday, who expressed that they had embraced Mr Odinga’s bid.

On Thursday, Mr Odinga was hosted by Mt Kenya MPs for a breakfast meeting where the lawmakers resolved to work with the Former Prime Minister.