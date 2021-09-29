Changing fortunes: Mt Kenya leaders now embrace Raila

Portrayed as an “enemy” of Mt Kenya in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections, a tactic his rivals have exploited with ruthless efficiency, ODM leader Raila Odinga heads into next year’s elections with a fighting chance in the vote-rich region.

A day after addressing eight campaign stops between Nanyuki and Nairobi, including at Karatina, where a frenzied crowd displayed oranges, ODM’s symbol, in stark contrast to 2007 when he was literally chased out of a local hotel, Mr Odinga went into another crucial meeting.

He held a day-long meeting with some of the region’s leaders and tycoons, who embraced him and termed the forum the beginning of the search for President Kenyatta’s successor.

Hosted by the Mt Kenya Foundation, whose chairman Mr Peter Munga, the meeting acknowledged they were impressed with Mr Odinga’s forays into Mt Kenya on Monday. The meeting was significant because the group includes wealthy backers of President Kenyatta and his predecessor Mwai Kibaki’s campaigns.

The meeting is a clear indicator of how Mr Odinga’s fortunes have changed, considering that his previous campaigns for the presidency have been undermined in the region by sentiments that he is anti-business.

Mr Munga, who likened Mr Odinga’s entry into Mt Kenya to Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, told the ODM leader not to be worried about securing mass backing there but to appreciate the gradual positive developments.

“Nobody ever thought that you would climb the mountain and come down without slipping. When you are going to Mt Kenya, you don’t have to look for followers, they will come to you so long as you inspire them,” Mr Munga said.

The foundation’s vice-chairman, Mr Titus Ibui, said the group is looking for a successor to President Kenyatta, who will abide by the Constitution and give them a conducive environment to conduct their businesses.

Respect the constitution

“In our meeting with President Kenyatta at Sagana, we told him that we will not give the name of a person to succeed him but we will give the character of a person we want at State House.

“That person must not disturb our businesses, must sit down with us and agree on the way forward and he must respect the Constitution,” Mr Ibui said.

He added: “Uhuru’s time is coming to an end and we’re looking for a person who will continue with his work. So, for now, we will talk about politics and not development because politics affects every sector of the economy,” Mr Ibui said at the five-hour meeting at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Present were four of the region’s governors, who hosted him in Nanyuki on Monday, and several MPs, who have supported his Handshake with President Kenyatta.

With the handshake, Mr Odinga has wormed his way into the hearts of the President’s backers from the region who believe he is the best bet for the presidency.

The dalliance with Mt Kenya is in sharp contrast with his past experiences in the region, with the exception of the 2002 elections when he joined the opposition alliance, headed by President Kibaki that ended Kanu’s reign. He fell out with President Kibaki in the lead-up to the 2007 elections.

On August 20, 2007, Mr Odinga was thrown out of Karatina Tourist Hotel in Nyeri (now converted into a supermarket) owned by retired President Kibaki’s relative.

Mr Odinga and scores of party officials had just attended the funeral of Mathira Liberal Democratic Party chairman Peterson Kaburu at Mwandu village, some three kilometres from Karatina town, when they checked into the hotel for late lunch.

Ordered to leave

But Mr Odinga and his team were forced to abandon their lunch plans when the hotel’s proprietor, Ms Lucy Weru, whose daughter is married to President Kibaki’s son, David, stormed the dining room and ordered them to leave.

“Who brought you here? We do not want ODM here. Can you please leave now? We do not want your money,” Ms Weru said.

Yesterday, the former Prime Minister said the country can only grow if the youth are empowered. He noted that he is aware of the problems faced by the boda boda groups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He added that he had forwarded their grievances to President Kenyatta for action.

“The youth are the engine of the economy. We need to empower them and also promote our local industries; that’s the only way to spur economic development,” Mr Odinga said.

In attendance were governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

Others present were MPs Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Peter Nduati (Gatanga), Waihenya Ndirangu (Roysambu) and Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), and senators James Orengo (Siaya) and Prof Sam Ongeri (Kisii).

Mr Kega said numerous rallies are lined up for the ODM leader in the vote rich region.

“It takes seven days to climb a mountain but you started climbing the mountain yesterday and you already are half way. I know next time you will complete it,” Mr Kega said.

Mr Maore said it’s time for Mr Odinga to take the baton from President Kenyatta.

“We’ve heard the President complaining that the person to whom he was to give the baton ran in the opposite direction, so now take this baton and run with it,” Mr Maore said.

Governor Kimemia urged Mt Kenya leaders to go back to the people and change the narrative against Mr Odinga. He said that for too long, Mr Odinga has been demonised by Mt Kenya leaders.

Mr Orengo told Mt Kenya residents that if they want President Kenyatta’s legacy to continue, it’s only safe in the hands of Mr Odinga.

During Monday’s tour of the region, Mr Odinga reminded voters of how in the run-up to independence in the 1960s, his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga declined to take over the presidency until Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was released to lead the country.

He also reminded his audience of his 2002 Kibaki tosha declaration.

‘Kibaki tosha’

“You remember in 2002 when I said Kibaki tosha many thought I was finished politically. They said that nobody from the Luo community would vote for a Kikuyu.

“I went and talked to them and they agreed and they voted for Kibaki 98 per cent. When I visited central Kenya then, I was hailed as a hero. I’m coming back to Mt Kenya to request you that we walk together,” Mr Odinga said.

Mt Kenya Foundation leaders said they will also meet One Kenya Alliance leaders on Friday to get to know their plans for the region.