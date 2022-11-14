High TV drama expected as PS nominees vetting set to start today

Ghosts from the past, knowledge and experience in the docket nominated, and plans to lift the country from its current predicaments will be some of the issues principal secretary nominees will be confronted with as they face MPs today for vetting.

Unlike the vetting of the Cabinet secretaries, which was conducted by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, the 51 individuals will face the various departmental committees of the House.

The five-day vetting process will determine the suitability of the nominees as accounting officers.

However, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the process after a petitioner questioned the inclusion of Ms Sylvia Naseya Muhoro, who has been nominated to the Wildlife docket.

The petitioner, Mr Stephen Kariuki, claims that Ms Muhoro was not interviewed by the Public Service Commission, with her inclusion casting doubts on the authenticity of the entire process. Direction on the petition will be given today.

The vetting process will kick off after the end of submission of memoranda on the suitability of the candidates on Friday last week.

Mr Julius Korir, Phillip Kello Harsame and Dr Chris Kiptoo will be the first to face the MPs at 9am. Mr Korir, who has been nominated to the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, will face the Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs.

Mr Harsame – Crop Development – will at the same time be before the Committee on Agriculture.

Dr Kiptoo, for National Treasury, will be appearing before the Committee on Finance and Planning.

Thereafter, Dr Raymond Omollo – Interior and National Administrative PS nominee, Harry Kimutai (Livestock Development) and James Muhati (Economic Planning) will be next.

While Dr Omollo will be tasked with giving his plans on security issues the country, Mr Kimutai will have to explain his plans for an agriculture sector hard-hit by drought.

Mr Muhati, a former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT director, is expected to confront ghosts from his troubled times at the electoral body.

Ambassador Julius Bitok, Citizen Services nominee, and Mr Peter Tum (Medical Services) will be the next to face the committee on Administration and Internal Affairs and Health, respectively starting at 2.30pm.

Closing the day will be Ms Aurelia Rono and Dr Josephine Mburu, who have been nominated to the State department for Parliamentary Affairs and Health Standards and Professional Management, respectively.