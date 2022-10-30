Lobbying for PS jobs on as Ruto given list

President William Ruto is this week expected to unveil 49 technocrats who will be at the centre of running the operations of the government after names of successful Principal Secretary position applicants were forwarded to him.

He received more than 200 names from the Public Service Commission (PSC) after conclusion of the interviews on Saturday last week.

At the same time, Kenya Kwanza alliance elected leaders are lobbying for persons from their areas to land the plum jobs.

The making public of the team of technocrats is likely to come with surprises.

President Ruto has reportedly told his confidants that he is not keen on filling the positions with election losers, having nominated many politicians as Cabinet Secretaries.

Dr Ruto has had meetings with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Mr Farouk Kibet and other leaders.

permanent secretaries

There are 44 PSs serving in different state departments. Their term will end as soon as the new ones are appointed.

“What kind of a game will the President be playing with Kenyans to have politicians as Cabinet Secretaries and the same politicians in the government engine? Kenyans will be surprised when the President names his PSs. You will not see many politicians,” an MP told the Sunday Nation.

“Ministers were politicians but permanent secretaries were technocrats during the (Daniel arap) Moi presidency. That is what will happen with this administration. The President is determined to deliver on his campaign pledges.”

Former MPs who applied for the PS jobs include Nixon Korir, David Sankok, Isaac Mwaura, Benjamin Tayari, Michael Kingi, Patrick Mariru, Sylvanus Maritim, Lemein Korei, Ali Mbogo and Chris Wamalwa.

Former Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal and ex-Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi also sent their applications.

It has also emerged that some of the politicians in the PS shortlist also applied for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

More than 5,000 individuals – mostly politicians and election losers – had applied for the contested CAS positions by the Thursday deadline, the commission said.

An official at the commission said it received more applications in the last three days to the deadline.

The commission will sift the applications before coming up with a shortlist for interviews.

The CAS position was introduced by President Uhuru Kenyatta four years ago, largely to reward political allies and poll losers.

Mr Kenyatta’s administration had 29 CASs despite a High Court ruling that declared the position unconstitutional.

Dr Ruto is said to have informed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary Group meeting on Thursday that he would name his PSs next week.

With more than 80 per cent of PSs who served in Mr Kenyatta’s government having been shortlisted, Dr Ruto is said to be interested in just a few.

Sources within President Ruto’s inner circle told the Sunday Nation yesterday that individuals who worked hard for the victory of the current administration would be rewarded.

This corroborates Mr Gachagua’s recent sentiments made in Nandi County.

The DP said those who campaigned hard for the Dr Ruto and his team would get jobs.

Dr David Ndii, the leader of Dr Ruto’s Economic Advisory Council during the campaigns, has been named the chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers. In Dr Ndii’s team too are Dr Nancy Laibuni and Mr Hassan Mohammed.