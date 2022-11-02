Twice lucky? Meet PS nominees who had already snagged county jobs

Lady luck smiled for two of President Ruto’s principal secretary nominees because they had already secured Cabinet jobs in counties.

Ms Sylvia Museiya Kihoro, who was nominated Tourism PS yesterday, was on Monday among seven nominees vetted by the Laikipia County Assembly following their nomination by Governor Joshua Irungu.

Ms Esther Thaara Muhoria, who has been nominated as the PS for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), was sworn in on Tuesday night as a member of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire’s executive. She was appointed county secretary.

For Ms Kihoro, her star has been rising since graduating from the University of Nairobi 11 years ago.

At 34 years old, she is among the young talents tapped by President William Ruto to help him run his new government.

The professional high school teacher was born in arid and semi-arid Laikipia North Sub-County, where pastoralism is the economic mainstay.

Only two days ago (on Monday), she was among seven nominees who were vetted by the Laikipia County Assembly after Mr Irungu included her among those he wishes to be in his yet-to-be-formed cabinet.

During the vetting, she told the panel that she is worth Sh138 million, which includes assets and bank savings that she has accumulated since leaving the University of Nairobi to begin her teaching career at State House Girls School in Nairobi.

Her appointment by Mr Irungu to serve as a CEC did not come as a surprise to many, having managed campaign funds for him.

Before joining politics, she served for six years as a high school teacher. She was then at the Jubilee Party secretariat under the leadership of then-Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

After the 2017 General Election, she was among party loyalists who were rewarded, and she was nominated as an MCA at the Nairobi City County Assembly.

She was an ardent supporter of Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, even when it was obvious he was on his way out, having fallen out of favour with the top leadership of Jubilee Party.

At one time, Ms Kihoro and other Sonko loyalists were kicked out of the party, leading to them vacating their MCA nomination slots for some time.

With the 2022 General Election approaching, Ms Kihoro went back to her home county, where she initially declared she would run for the woman representative seat, before shelving her ambitions to team up with Mr Irungu as he sought to reclaim the seat he lost to Mr Ndiritu Muriithi in 2017.

The politician led and coordinated a powerful campaign for Mr Irungu and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto.

For her efforts, she has been awarded handsomely by both Mr Irungu and President Ruto.

For Dr Muhoria, her nomination as PS comes 12 hours after she was sworn in as the Embu County Secretary and Head of Public Service, in a function that was presided over by Ms Mbarire.

Dr Muhoria, who served as registrar at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology had promised to bring a turn-around in the Embu County Government.

“I will strive to fight the corruption that has been eating away at the county and ensure that the lost glory of Embu County is restored,” she said after the swearing-in.

She had also promised to ensure Ms Mbarire delivers on her health agenda by advising the governor accordingly.

“Matters of health are at the core of my heart and I would love to see that residents of Embu County enjoy the best health. I will strive to ensure that Embu becomes the benchmark on matters of health,” she noted.

Dr Muhoria will be joining the Ministry of Education, State Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with a wealth of knowledge.