High Court orders IEBC to clear Karungo Thang'wa to contest for Kiambu Senator race

The High Court on Thursday quashed the decision by the electoral commission to disqualify Karungo Thang'wa from contesting in the Kiambu Senator race on grounds of impeachment because of graft.

Justice Rachel Ng'etich set aside IEBC's dispute resolution judgment that Karungo cannot be allowed to run for the seat since he had been removed from office as CEC in the Kiambu County government on graft allegations.

Justice Ng'etich agreed with Karungo that there was no evidence of corruption laid before any court to warrant his removal from office.

"This court finds no reason to bar Karungo from vying for the Kiambu senator position," ruled Justice Ng'etich.

The judge directed Kiambu County Returning Officer to issue Karungo with a clearance certificate to run for the Kiambu Senator seat.

The court also directed IEBC to include Karungo's name in the ballot papers.

Karungo had been barred from vying on grounds that he had been kicked out of office on grounds of corruption when he was CEC for Youth during the tenure of Ferdinand Waititu.

In the appeal, the aspirant told the judge that the entire government of Waitutu was kicked out of office when Governor Nyoro assumed office.