Three-time polls loser Maara eyes Kiambu senatorial seat

Mr George Maara, a politician who unsuccessfully vied for the Limuru constituency seat three times, has entered the race for the Kiambu Senate seat.

Mr Maara launched his bid Monday in Kiambu, saying he would contest under the Jubilee Party and rallying voters to nominate him in primaries set for next month.

“I had reached a point where I had said that I would never commit myself to politics again. But I am glad to say that I am back and I want to be the next senator for Kiambu under the Jubilee Party,” he said.

“I want to go and fight for more allocations and I plead with you to nominate me as the Jubilee Party flagbearer during the nominations and elect me during the August polls.”

Push for accountability

He pledged to push for accountability in the use of public resources in Kiambu so that the money allocated by the National Treasury is used well.

The Auditor-General has been raising queries on how Kiambu County uses money allocated to it.

The county spent Sh19.5 million on airtime and Sh1.69 million to buy 11 phones. Another Sh1.1 million was paid out as 'lunch' to participants who could not be traced, a report from the Auditor-General revealed.

The details were in an audit report for 2019/2020 dated December 31, 2020 and authored by W. K. Kamula on behalf of Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.

Other aspirants

Mr Maara will compete for the seat with Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho, who has dropped his bid for the governor’s seat.

Mr Ndicho is vying for the seat under Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Others in the race are former radio journalist Karungo Thang’wa, who is also eyeing the UDA ticket, John Mugwe (Jubilee), Irungu Gathii (Tujibebe Wakenya), Machel Waikenda and Mutonya Njenga.