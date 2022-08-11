Good showing for ODM in poll as its candidates clinch majority of seats

Two National Assembly members have been swept aside by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wave in Kisumu County.

Mr Aluoch Olago, who in 2017 successfully contested the Kisumu West parliamentary seat on a Ford Kenya ticket, this week lost the seat to Kisumu Woman Rep Rosa Buyu, as the Raila Odinga-led party stamped its authority in Nyanza.

Mr Olago had sought to defend his seat on the newly formed Democratic Alliance Party’s ticket.

One-term Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was also felled by a new entrant and businessman Joshua Oron, according to early results recorded from most polling stations.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o easily managed to win a second term after edging out former Governor Jack Ranguma.

Mr Ranguma had been sponsored by Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), a party led by Ugenya MP David Ochieng.

Lawyer Tom Ojienda had an easy task winning against Jubilee’s Enos Okolo, as Ms Ruth Odinga beat youthful MDG aspirant Valentine Otieno.

The latter was eyeing the woman representative’s position.

Dominant display

Six out of the seven parliamentary seats in the county were bagged by the Orange party, as Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir went against the grain to defeat ODM’s Nicholas Oricho by a slim margin.

Nyando MP Jared Okello won a second term by garnering an impressive 50,000 votes against the 6,000 attained by his closest challenger, Mr Willis Orowe.

Nyando Constituency Returning Officer Maurice Simiyu declared Mr Okello the winner after receiving the results from 130 polling stations.

Mr Okello promised to take his constituency to the next level and to complete the development initiatives he had initiated in his first term.

Elsewhere, provisional results indicated that lawmakers Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), James Nyikal (Seme) and Onyango K’Oyoo of Muhoroni had accumulated votes that had them destined for victory.

Governor Nyong’o took to social media to thank Kisumu residents for their overwhelming support for the party.

The provisional results also indicated that 34 out of 35 ward reps who were running for parliamentary seats had withstood stiff competition from their rivals to emerge victorious.

Mr Bill Odhiambo from Nyando Constituency, who was the sole independent candidate, won the Kobura Ward seat against a tough challenge from the incumbent, Atieno Otieno.

Also successful was Kajulu Ward seat aspirant Ben Adega, who contested the Kisumu East parliamentary seat on a The National Alliance ticket in 2013.

In neighbouring Siaya County, Alego Usonga legislator Samuel Atandi of ODM was last night poised to break the one-term jinx that has plagued the constituency for three decades.

This emerged as provisional results indicated that Mr Atandi beat his closest competitor, former legislator Mr Omondi Muluan, in almost all the polling stations save for two in central Alego Ward.

Mr Omondi had sought to reclaim his old seat on a DAP-K ticket after being in the cold for five years.