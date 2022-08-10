Wanga, Kidero in neck and neck contest in Homa Bay governor race

The race for Homa Bay governor is a neck and neck between Woman Rep Gladys Wanga of ODM and former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero running as an independent.

Provisional results have shown the two candidates having equal chances of winning.

As Dr Kidero leads in one constituency, so does Ms Wanga in another.

In Homa Bay Town constituency for example, the former governor floored the Woman Rep in many polling stations.

The situation is opposite in Karachuonyo, Kasipul and Kando Kasipul where Ms Wanga is leading.

Homa Bay governor candidate Evans Kidero. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By 11am on Wednesday, tallying of votes at the county centre had not started.

In the presidential race, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading in all polling stations in his Nyanza backyard in the provisional results even though the turnout was below the coalition’s projections.

In Kisumu, the electorate and supporters of ODM were elated that many of them heeded to Mr Odinga’s six-piece chorus shunning independent candidates and those from fringe parties.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is poised for a win, same for Senate candidate Tom Ojienda and Woman Rep hopeful Ruth Odinga.

In Siaya, Senator James Orengo has opened a lead against his closest challenger and former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.