Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino retains seat

Ndhiwa Member of Parliament Martin Owino has been re-elected with 31,834 votes. He was followed by former area legislator Agostinho Neto who got 20,857 votes and Michael Agwanda who registered 17,756 votes.

Mr Owino was vying on an Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, while Mr Neto was running on a United Green Movement ticket. Mr Agwanda was an independent candidate.

Mr Owino, who received his certificate from Ndhiwa constituency Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission returning officer Rebecca Abwaku at Migori Girls High School tallying centre on Wednesday, will serve his second term as area MP. He was first elected to parliament in 2017.

Before joining politics, the health expert worked at the county government of Homa Bay between 2013 and 2017 when governor Cyprian Awiti appointed him as a chief officer.

He held the position of Finance Chief Officer before he was moved to the health department.