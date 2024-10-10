DP Gachagua ouster case: North Rift residents fault MPs, want President Ruto out

Residents in some North Rift counties have opposed a move by the National Assembly to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

They said the DP was elected on a joint ticket with President William Ruto and supporting an impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse was ill-advised.

In West Pokot County, there was disapproval of the MPs’ verdict.

“The impeachment was hogwash. All MPs were in Parliament, unlike on other days when important matters are being discussed. We did not elect them to go and vote out people without our consent,” Kapenguria resident Ashiono Wendo said.

Mr Wendo criticised MPs, calling them voting machines. He said public participation was null and void as it happened before the DP defended himself.

“The forms had already been signed. We didn’t hear the side of Rigathi during public participation. We need the Adani (airport lease row) and the new higher education funding model to be addressed,” he said.

Another resident, Nickson Kaboro, said Parliament is a big let down. “ We don’t see Rigathi’s mistake. He helped the President and now he has been dismissed,” he said.

However, Ms Rosaline Ashiroi from Kapenguria supported the impeachment, saying the DP has been disrespectful to his boss.

“He has been only speaking about Mountain issues,” she said.

In Lodwar town, Turkana County, residents want the National Assembly to table a motion to impeach the President as well, saying the government has failed Kenyans.

Mr Joseph Egelan said sending the DP alone home cannot solve the problems of ordinary Kenyans. He said that most of the grounds the National Assembly relied on to impeach the DP apply to the President and MPs.

Mr Egelan said the government has not learnt from the June anti-government protests led by Gen Zs. He said many people lost lives, others were abducted and justice was yet to be served.

“I appeal to the National Assembly that if truly no one influenced their decision, they should listen to Kenyans who now want the President to be impeached," Mr Egelan said.

Another resident, Jane Longor, told MPs to prioritise problems facing Kenyans over impeaching the DP and President. She said counties in arid and semi-arid regions face insecurity, drought, and high levels of poverty.

In Trans Nzoia County, some residents did not support the DP’s removal, saying it was hurriedly done and was politically influenced.

“What was the hurry for his removal even without proper public participation? This shows the voice of Kenyans did not matter,” said Kennedy Soita.

Another resident, Jackson Muganda, regretted that the impeachment was just a few people's affair and did not capture the views of Kenyans.

“We don't know as Kenyans what has made the President and the DP to differ. There is more that Kenyans do not know,” said Mr Muganda.

Those who supported the DP said he was indisciplined and did not respect the President’s office.

“Gachagua had become obsessed with Mt Kenya politics. Let him now go and do this tribal politics. He has ashamed the people of Mt Kenya,” said Mr Joseph Oteba.

In Baringo County, residents opposed the DP’s ouster.

Mr Cheseru Kipsimta said the National Assembly was manipulated and used to settle political scores.

Yassin Hamisi from Kabarnet town said that the President should reconcile with his deputy for the sake of peace and development in the country.



