Male teachers behaving badly as TSC deregisters tutors

Male teachers account for almost all the teachers deregistered by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for various offences, official data shows.

Of the 562 teachers deregistered and therefore banned from teaching since 2020, only five are female. The commission periodically publishes the names and registration numbers of the teachers it strikes out of its register. The number has more than doubled over the last two years.

Once a teacher is deregistered, they are prohibited from teaching in both public and private schools.

Teachers are disciplined according to the Code of Regulations for Teachers, the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers as well as the TSC Act (2012), but the commission does not disclose the offences that the teachers committed.

According to stakeholders in the education sector, the most common breaches for which teachers are deregistered are sexual offences, alcoholism, desertion of duty and embezzlement of funds.

“The majority of the cases involve sexual offenses. Most of the teachers who have been deregistered are sexual offenders, followed closely by cases of absenteeism. Additionally, when examining disciplinary issues such as alcohol use and indiscipline, male teachers are more frequently involved, which is concerning,” an official at the TSC explained.

According to Edward Obwocha, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers' national secretary for secondary schools, the trend is disturbing. He concurred that many of the disciplinary cases involve sexual offences and absenteeism.

“There is simply no justification for anyone who harms a child. Absenteeism is prevalent because teachers, who are often the primary earners in their families, receive very low salaries. This financial strain can lead to depression and increased drinking, particularly since many teachers are burdened with loans. Unfortunately, by the time they realise the magnitude of their situation, they may find themselves deregistered,” said Mr Obwocha.

In 2022, a total of 100 teachers were deregistered, with just two of them being female. In 2023, only two female teachers were deregistered during the months of March, August, September, October, and November. In 2024, only one female teacher was deregistered.

In 2023, a total of 172 male teachers were deregistered, with only one female teacher facing similar action. The deregistrations began with 34 male teachers in March, then rose to 72 in August, and dropped to 12 in September, before rebounding to 22 in both October and November.

In 2024, so far a total of 175 teachers have been deregistered, an indication that the figure might be higher by the end of the year. Out of the total figure, only one female teacher has been struck off the register. In March 2024, 41 lost their license to teach while in June, 33 other male teachers lost their jobs.

In contrast, the number of female teachers deregistered remained static, with only one female teacher deregistered in March 2023, March 2024 and June 2024. Additionally, in April 2024, TSC announced the deregistration of 65 teachers due to unspecified infractions.

According to the notice issued on April 20, TSC deregistered 23 teachers effective October 23, 2023 and 43 teachers effective March 8, 2024.

In the gazette notice, TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said that the teachers were found guilty of violations under section 30 (2) of the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012. The CEO explained that those removed from the register must cease their teaching activities immediately. Notably, 10 of the dismissed teachers were also stripped of their roles within the respective boards of management of the schools they were stationed in.

In August 2024, the employer announced that it had revoked the registration of 33 teachers across the country. Ms Macharia, who signed the notice, indicated that the revocation followed disciplinary hearings.

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 30 (2) of the Teachers Service Commission Act, Chapter 212 of the laws of Kenya, the Commission wishes to notify the public that the persons whose names are specified in the schedule herein below have been removed from the Register of Teachers pursuant to the provision of section 30 (1) (e) of the Teachers Service Commission Act," read the notice.

Under Section 30 of the Teachers Act, a teacher may be removed from the register following disciplinary proceedings. Grounds for removal include acquiring registration through fraudulent methods, being convicted of a sexual offence, being found guilty of a criminal offence, or suffering from a physical or mental illness that prevents the teacher from fulfilling their duties.

In 2020 and 2021, a total of 112 teachers were dismissed, with only one woman among them. In 2020, 71 teachers were deregistered, consisting of one female and 70 males. In 2021, 41 teachers were deregistered.