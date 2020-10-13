TSC plans to blacklist 30 teachers over defilement, other offences

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has recommended the removal of 30 teachers from the register for various offences, meaning they will not be able to secure teaching jobs anywhere.

Most of those to be blacklisted have faced disciplinary cases for sexual offences including defilement.

TSC head of communications Beatrice Wababu said the list is in the approvals stage and will be published once approved by chief executive Nancy Macharia.

“The relevant team is compiling the list. Once it has undergone the necessary approvals, it will be officially gazetted,” said Ms Wababu.

Once the names are gazetted, the 30 people will not be able to teach at any public or private institutions, or to be hired by boards of management, pursuant to Section 30 of the TSC Act, unless the commission reinstates them.

“A teacher whose name has been removed from the register shall cease to be a teacher for purposes of this Act, with effect from the date of such removal,” the law states.

Found guilty

The 30 teachers were notified of the commission’s intention to remove them from the register between September 14 and September 25.

This was after their cases were heard by a disciplinary committee that found them guilty of the offences they were accused of.

Last October, the commission gazetted a list of 36 teachers who were dismissed and removed from the register over indiscipline.

Seventy-one teachers were deregistered in 2017 and 2018.

New registrations

Meanwhile, the TSC has registered a total of 8,551 teachers, who recently graduated from training colleges and universities.

They are eligible to apply for TSC jobs when advertised and for employment in private schools or by boards of management.

According to the TSC, there are more than 317,069 registered but unemployed teachers in the country.

The commission has been employing teachers yearly to tackle a shortage that has severely affected learning.

Over the last one week, it has conducted interviews to employ over 11,000 primary and secondary school teachers.

