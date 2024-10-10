Evolution of sex work in Nairobi: From streets to glitz…from dingy to posh

For decades, Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) was the undisputed capital of sex work in Kenya.

From the dimly lit corners of Koinange Street to the bustling bars of River Road, sex work was largely a public affair.

The streets were alive with the familiar chorus of “boss kuna offer!” (boss, we have an offer today) as women—and sometimes men—called out to potential clients.

If you happened to stroll by with a woman on your arm, you'd be greeted with the sly, “boss, wacha nikuchunge,” (boss, come I sort you) as they offered their services with a wink.

And for the gents cruising by in vehicles, it wasn’t uncommon to hear a hopeful “Mhesh!” followed by a suggestive nod for a quick appointment.

Now forget the street hustle. Today, all it takes to ply human kind’s oldest trade is a fit body, a slim waist, good background and good lighting especially the ring light.

What was once a public, often dangerous hustle, has now transformed into a more sophisticated, tech-savvy industry that operates in the shadows of upscale suburbs.

It is now online, in residential estates, at VIP lounges, in massage parlours, and short-rentals like Airbnbs.

“It's all about keeping bored men entertained—think divorced, widowed, or just older guys with time to spare (not all, but mostly the grey-haired crowd). You even get to pick your audience—don’t want Kenya in the mix? Just hit the block button,” says Joy, a 23-year-old cam girl who spoke to the Nation broadly about the business and asked that we only use her first name for this article.

Stripping down

“It’s all about stripping down, dancing, and giving them a show. The menu? Oh, it’s got a little of everything: lesbian, gay, threesomes, couples—you name it!”

Gone are the days of standing under flickering streetlights.

Today, Nairobi’s sex workers are logging on, creating profiles, and swiping their way to business.

Platforms like Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok have become digital marketplaces where sex work is discreetly organised.

In this new world of sex, there are no more awkward street encounters or police raids—just a direct message away.

“It all starts with posting some cute, suggestive photos and maybe a little dancing. If I showed you my Instagram direct messages, you’d be shocked at how many men want to ‘link up.’ And honestly, it's hard to resist. If I’m hooking up with someone who's paying me Sh20,000 for just 10 minutes, why would I be stressed?” said Joy.

In this new world, it is a quick search and bam! You’re hit with a flood of platforms where young people are engaging in these outrageous activities.

And if you're not careful, you might just stumble upon your cousin or sibling because, in this new world, everyone is getting in on the action!

“It’s not something you wake up and decide it’s a decision you have to see if you can live with because you are required to perform all the lewd sexual acts depending on the requests by the clients and remember you have to earn your tokens and smile all the way to the bank without tax,” said Roberts, 25, a cam boy.

With just a few clicks, clients can browse profiles, negotiate terms, and set up meetings – all from the comfort of their homes.

The shift to online spaces offers a layer of anonymity that many sex workers and clients find appealing.

No longer constrained to standing on street corners, sex workers can now screen their clients before agreeing to any rendezvous.

“A good quality camera, lights and sex toys are the necessity,” said Roberts.

Platforms like OnlyFans have revolutionised the adult-entertainment industry by allowing creators to monetise their content directly.

With a subscription-based model, creators can earn a substantial income by offering exclusive content to their subscribers.

“Initially, I was working for someone else, but eventually, I started working for myself. I was being paid by two sources. When I reached Sh20,000 tokens, that amount was doubled, resulting in a total of Sh40,000 which became my salary. The first significant amount I earned on my own was Sh300,000,” said Mr Andrews.

A Kenyan content creator who has been open about her career on TikTok, reveals that she earns over Sh500,000 per month through OnlyFans.

The influencer (name withheld for privacy reasons) did not agree to an interview on the issue, but in various postings on social media, she has in the recent past explained that joining the platform was a personal choice, one that required serious thought and mental preparedness.

“It is a personal decision that I took, someone has to be psychologically ready, it’s something I sat down and thought about. I make enough to sustain my lifestyle and I keep saying I enjoy doing it gives me courage and confidence. Of course, my parents know what I do. I am doing it with a purpose and at the end of the day, I want to do what makes me happy and comfortable. Otherwise, I am still making money,” she says in one of the videos in Nation’s possession where she discusses her line of work.

The sex business has also changed in terms of location. A stroll down Koinange Street used to be like flipping through a catalogue of options.

Today, the street is almost quiet in comparison, and you’d be hard-pressed to spot any sex workers openly plying their trade.

That’s because many of them have migrated to the city’s posher neighbourhoods. Suburbs like Kilimani, Lavington, and Westlands are now bustling hubs for this discreet but thriving industry.

“I used to stand on Luthuli Avenue then later I would go to Koinange, charging as low as Sh500. Now, my office is a VIP lounge in Westlands charging from Sh10,000, and my meetings are scheduled via Instagram DMs. Who would’ve thought?” said Cynthia* (not her real name), a sex worker now based in Kilimani.

A stroll through downtown Nairobi’s various clubs reveals a different scene.

“The majority of them come at night. From around 4pm, they come here, buy a few drinks and set their targets),” said a bouncer.

When you search for massage parlours in Nairobi, you'll encounter a vibrant array of options that cater to diverse preferences and needs.

The listings range from luxurious establishments offering exotic massages, to serene spots.

However, it’s worth noting that many of these establishments may also be rumoured to offer discreet services that lead to a "happy ending," a euphemism for sex, blurring the lines between relaxation and illicit encounters.

“I am a client of this massage, it always has a happy ending,” said Kennedy Otieno a regular client of massage parlour.

The availability of soft porn and pornography has seen an increase in recent years, leading to serious concerns regarding its impact on younger viewers.

With the rise of the internet and mobile devices, a huge amount of explicit content is now accessible to many individuals, including minors. This has made pornographic material ubiquitous, appearing on everything from adult websites to social media and video-sharing platforms.

Many of these sites lack stringent age restrictions, making it relatively simple for children to access explicit content.

On July 23, 2019, Kenya joined a global movement dedicated to ending online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Under the current law, prostitution also remains illegal. The Penal Code states that "every person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution or in any public place persistently solicits or importunes for immoral purposes, is guilty of a felony”.

Under the current law, anyone convicted of prostitution is jailed for up to three years.