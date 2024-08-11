Report reveals rise in online sexual exploitation and abuse of children

Children between the age of 12-17 in Kenya are facing an alarming rise in online sexual exploitation and abuse, a new report has shown.

The report from ChildFund International Africa Region and the Africa Child Policy Forum (ACPF) reveals that up to 13 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds surveyed have been threatened or blackmailed into participating in online sexual activities. This underscores the growing prevalence of such exploitation, driven by increased access to technology and the internet.

“The pervasive attitude that online crimes are not real crimes has created an atmosphere of virtual lawlessness, Africa is witnessing a problem that is sharply on the rise, and the evidence shows that Africa may be the new frontier for online sexual predators,” said ACPF’s Executive Director, Dr Joan Nyanyuki.

Further, the report reveals a troubling trend: many victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse are extremely young.

While comprehensive studies on the scale of this issue across the continent are lacking, one survey highlighted that over 60 percent of unidentified victims were young children, with 65 percent of these victims being girls.

Mr Chege Ngugi, Africa Regional Director at ChildFund, states that insufficient laws and services, coupled with emerging technology-based surveillance and limited digital forensics capabilities, have created an environment conducive to potential sex offenders.

Unsolicited online requests

“The key question for African countries is whether or not they are adequately prepared to provide greater protection and safeguarding for children online,” Mr Ngugi says.

The report shows that in Ethiopia and Mozambique, up to one-third of children aged 12-17 have shared personal information with strangers online. Additionally, 19 percent of children aged 9-17 in South Africa and 21 percent of those aged 15-17 in Uganda received unsolicited online requests to discuss sex or sexual acts. Furthermore, up to 13 percent of 12-17-year-olds in Kenya and Mozambique have been threatened or blackmailed into participating in online sexual activities.

Sexualized images

Consequently, seven percent of children sent sexualized images of themselves online. Moreover, one-third of 9-17-year-olds in South Africa and more than a quarter of 12-17-year-olds in Mozambique arranged in-person meetings following online interactions.

“The impact of sexual abuse and exploitation of children - whether physical or online - is enormous. Children are being severely damaged physically, psychologically and socially. Victims of online child sexual exploitation and abuse often report experiencing feelings of anxiety, guilt and shame, loss of self-esteem, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance and alcohol abuse and depression,” said Dr Nyanyuki.

The factors driving OSEAC in Africa are similar to those elsewhere, but Africa’s rapidly growing number of internet users creates a relatively lawless environment. This environment allows criminals to commit these offenses with little fear of detection or prosecution.

“The factors driving OSEAC in Africa are quite similar to those elsewhere. However, Africa has the fastest-growing number of internet users, creating a relatively lawless environment that allows criminals to commit these offenses with little fear of detection or prosecution. We call on technology companies to take strong measures to detect, report, and promptly remove child sexual abuse materials from their platforms,” Mr. Ngugi.

The two organizations identify multiple criminal pathways to OSEAC in Africa, including the production, distribution and possession of child pornography; online grooming of children; sexting; the sexual extortion of children (‘sextortion’); revenge pornography; commercial sexual exploitation; online child prostitution; and the live streaming of sexual abuse.

Child protection