Call for law to boost prosecution of online sexual predators

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has underscored the need for legislation that mandates online platforms to cooperate and provide information that is crucial to prosecuting online sexual predators to protect children from exploitation.

In her speech on National Safer Internet Day at Karisa Maitha Grounds in Kilifi, Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore said the risk of online child exploitation is rising, making it ever more urgent to invest in online safety and protection.

She said the mass use of the Internet by learners, especially after the Covid-19 crisis, and new technologies had amplified the production and circulation of illegal child sexual abuse material.

It has also increased incidents of online grooming for sexual abuse, sexting, sextortion and the conduct of other forms of exploitation, including live-streaming of sexual abuse and cyberbullying.

“Even in a loving family setting, we must acknowledge that our children are growing up in a new world with new risks, many of them driven by the internet,” she said.

Ms Bore called on state and non-state actors to join hands and help children benefit from the Internet.

“Everyone has a role in creating and maintaining a better online world for the children. We must, therefore, work together to help children benefit from the opportunities that the Internet brings while rigorously safeguarding them from its risks and threats of harm.”

Ms Bore said the Internet could be a powerful tool for children to connect, learn and engage in creative and empowering ways if used well.

Also read: Kenya must tackle child sexual exploitation and abuse head on

However, spending more time online brings increased risks and threats of harm, some of which are unique to the online context.

She said that according to the Disrupting Harm Study undertaken in 2021, six per cent of children in Kenya had shared images or videos of their bodies with other internet users, while 14 per cent have gone to meet in person someone they first encountered online.

In rural areas, 64 per cent of children are internet users compared to 84 per cent in urban areas.

Ms Bore said the Children Act 2022 upholds the safeguarding, promotion and protection of the child, and the key to the rights is protecting children online and offline.

Action plan

Her ministry had also developed the multisectoral National Action Plan to Tackle Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (2022-26).

Coast Regional Children Coordinator George Migosi said Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu counties are affected by online child exploitation.

“There are people sitting in their houses and communicating with children through the Internet,” he said.

Also read: We can stop online child sexual abuse

Kilifi Gender Chief Officer Agnetta Karembo said many parents are not aware of the dangers of the Internet to their children. She said apart from online sexual exploitation, there is radicalisation, and even others engage in drug and substance use.

Ms Karembo said the county government would have policies over the Internet and child safety and have it in the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) to have projects that will run concurrently to create awareness and push the agenda in the community.

Country Director Terres De Homes Netherlands Magdalene Mwoki termed it unfortunate that online perpetrators were all over but none had faced the law.

“It is time for the government to set laws that will ensure online perpetrators face the law,” she said.