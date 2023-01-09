How Kenya’s lax laws promote sexual abuse of minors online

Sexually exploited children are often let down by the criminal justice system and the slow implementation of policies in the country, a new report has shown.

The 2022 report on child sexual exploitation and abuse, dubbed “Out of the Shadow”, indicates five barriers to justice for sexually abused children — legislation, policies and programmes, national capacity and commitment, justice processes and support service and recovery.

This came after a survey of about 60 countries globally, Kenya included, was done to assess the state of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Kenya was ranked 21st overall and second in Africa for its strides in coming up with policies that avert and respond to child sexual exploitation and abuse. However, only victims and those that help them get justice feel the missing gap on implementation of policies.

Kenya has also been indicted as having the worst environment for children despite doing well in the overall ranking. The report attributes this to the country’s laws that should align with international standards.

For example, the report shows that there is ambiguity in defining some of the content of the law on the Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography (OPSC) which has been adopted by most countries.

““Over 40 per cent of countries assessed for the index either do not explicitly define ‘child pornography’ or ‘child sexual abuse material’ in national legislation, or their definitions do not meet international standards. The goal is for all countries to adhere to the same clear standards and definitions, thus forming a shared global framework that will aid the prosecution of such crimes,” says the report.

Child sexual exploitation abuse is evolving with technology and perpetrators have already set a harmful trend online. While Kenya has an Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, not so many parents and guardians know of its processes.

“These days, most parents can afford to buy a smartphone for their children. Most of them have become content creators. It is when they are online that grooming from perpetrators starts and children are lured to send inappropriate material which is used as ransom when they threaten to speak out,” said Trace Kenya Executive Director Paul Adhoch.

Ms Athena Morgan of the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children told Nation that the lack of knowledge for some caregivers is the first roadblock to implementing laws.

“The country has progressive laws but most of them have not been implemented. It is important that, once a parent finds out that a child is being exploited online, they should report it and not bury the issue. Parents should create safe spaces for their children in such cases. They can only ensure laws are implemented by sharing evidence of abuse and not hiding it because the abuser can only stop harassing other children if they are brought to book,” she said.

She said online abuse has a sense of mental torture that lasts for years and is continuous in nature.

“Psychosocial workers should know that online abuse is equally bad and they should treat it seriously just as they do physical abuse,” she added.

For offline cases in the country especially those in far flung areas, justice is mostly denied as perpetrators are rarely taken to court.

Ms Eunice Kilundo, who works with Child Fund Kenya, told Nation that, in most cases, marginalised children have no access to services and the protective mechanisms for such children are weak.

“Boys are at greater risk than girls in marginalised areas. We have observed that protection facilities for child sexual exploitation and abuse only house girls. The focus should be on both sexes,” she said.

“Retrogressive culture is also to blame for the slow implementation. When a girl is impregnated, some people would rather exchange cows and let the perpetrator walk scot free despite having committed a heinous crime,” she added.

She suggests that collaboration of different ministries in the country would go a long way in ensuring that children’s issues are well catered for.

Corruption also plays a role in hindering access to justice for victims. Ms Mary Makokha of the Rural Education and Economic Enhancement Programme told Nation that she becomes emotional when a case she is following up on even gets the attention of the courts and the perpetrator is sentenced.

Adult offenders

“We are not going to do anything tangible for children as long as corruption still exists. You have to do so much for a case to be concluded. I feel that, as a country, we are still in denial and are yet to appreciate the magnitude of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” she said.

“It is sad that parents play a role in denying their children justice. I have seen cases in the village where, instead of parents going to the police, they opt to go to a pastor who reconciles them.”

“Other perpetrators pay the parents some money just to silence them. In the end, everybody else benefits after a child has been exploited except the child,” she added.

Some abusers find their way out of prison and still repeat their mistakes.

The report shows that only four countries have established rehabilitation programmes aimed at preventing a repeat of the crimes by adult offenders.