Gachagua: 'Deep state' using Covid stolen funds to campaign for Raila

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has hit at Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho at his Kirinyaga backyard, accusing him of intimidating residents to elect the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders.

Mr Gachagua was addressing a gathering in Kirinyaga County which he described as the headquarters of "deep state.Speaking during an economic forum at Kamiigua Youth Polytechnic ground in Gichugu constituency, the backyard of Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua, Mr Gachagua however steered clear of directly hitting at the Narc-Kenya leader only saying she had no following.

The Mathira MP who is facing opposition from some Kenya Kwanza principals over his style of campaigns instead took on Dr Kibicho whom he accused of using state powers to intimidate those supporting Deputy President William Ruto presidential bid.

Mr Gachagua and the Kenya Kwanza brigade have since they started their campaigns been training their guns on Kibicho, his boss Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and DCI boss George Kinoti, accusing them of being behind their woes.

"You know Kirinyaga is the headquarters of deep state. Kibicho comes from here and he wants to control the politics of Kirinyaga. He wants to tell you who to elect. Will you allow him to intimidate you…will you succumb to his threats and intimidation?” he posed to the gathering as they responded 'hatupangwingi" (We are not planned).

Dr Ruto’s number two, without substantiating, further accused the ‘deep state’ of using Covid-19 cash to campaign for Mr Odinga."

The Deep State whose headquarters is in Kirinyaga has stuffed Covid-19 cash in sacks and is dishing it out to the Mount Kenya residents as a bait to ensure Mr Odinga triumphs during the August 9 polls," he said.

He said the deep state will be answerable to ‘God’ for misusing money for the sick.

"Make sure you receive the cash from deep state but don't sell your birthright due to food for the stomach," he said.

He, at the same time, dismissed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition move to consolidate the Mt Kenya votes by using Ms Karua, saying it was an exercise in futility.

"The residents have ignored Karua and Azimio coalition will not get votes from the region," he claimed.

He led Kenya Kwanza leaders in pledging to address the problems facing agriculture sector, including ensuring that farmers benefit from the guaranteed minimum returns for their produce.

The leaders who included Governor Waiguru and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said Dr Ruto's government will look for good market for coffee, tea and rice farmers to increase their earnings.

" Farmers have suffered for long but Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will come to their rescue," he said.

The leaders said the area had big potential to drive the National economy ,and create thousands of jobs for the youths ,adding the sector needed more attention to increase farmers returns.

The leaders said the bottom up economic model would help the residents uplift their living standards.

Earlier Mr Gachagua hit out at Dr Kibicho whom he accused of working against Ms Waiguru.

He asked residents to ignore Kibicho and vote for Waiguru who will be defending her seat on UDA ticket.Ms Waiguru said she will continue focussing on agriculture to improve the lives of residents.