Matiang'i: Warnings against travel to Kenya unnecessary

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has dismissed the travel advisories issued by foreign countries to their residents in Kenya over insecurity.

He said the warnings are unnecessary.

Dr Matiang’i said the “uncalled” for advisories do not represent the true state of security in the country and that the Kenyan government had chosen to ignore them since the red alerts did not represent the truth on the ground.

This was during a meeting held at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club where the Cabinet Secretary met members of the Rotary Club of Lang’ata to discuss with the members on the state of the country’s security and preparedness in the coming August elections.

The Interior CS wondered how the security of Kenya would be in such a desperate condition as portrayed by the advisories yet some former bosses of the World Bank have opted to settle in Kenya for retirement.

“Some of these red alerts are totally unnecessary. How would Kenya be that unsafe yet all studies conducted by international organisations often show Nairobi as a safe place to set up their offices?” CS Matiang’i said.

In matters of elections, the CS said the government bought 2,700 vehicles two weeks ago which were distributed across the country to ensure that all administrative officers beginning from regional commissioners to chiefs can visit all parts of the country and gather intelligence on security matters.

In addition, CS Matiangi said there are ten specially trained police formations operating covertly in the country and that their main mandate is to support the regular police service in ensuring the country is safe.

Despite the assurance, the Interior CS urged Kenyans to be very vigilant and keenly observe the moves and lifestyles of their neighbors and report any suspicions they have to the police lest they fall victims to people they thought they knew.

‘This Kenyan attitude of everyone minding his/her own businesses is not good. Our level of security consciousness is very low. Make sure you know the people who live near you, what they do and how they make a living,” he said.

Whereas the police may be fully prepared to provide and maintain security in the electioneering period, cybercrime still remains a menacing threat, especially in fueling hate speech, propaganda and incitement in the run-up to elections, Dr Matiang’i said the government is on the lookout to sniff out any mischief, both on the ground and online.

He then added that new means devised to make money during the political rallies including use of crowd mobilisers, paid by politicians to rally goons who create chaos are proving to be dangerous since there often arises conflict among the mobilisers and their hired people on issues surrounding sharing of money.

“Essentially, these crown mobilisers are goon lords owning a battalion of youthful goons and as government, we are monitoring them and have even offered counseling services to some of them and the engagement is bearing fruits,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai assured Kenyans of a peaceful election and said the police were fully equipped with all they needed and that they were just waiting for IEBC to make their requests for security which the police are more than ready to provide.

“We have the capacity to provide security and are just waiting for IEBC’s directions. We have already mapped the potential hotspot areas and have enough officers to respond to any arising problem,” he said.