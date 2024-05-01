Floods: Azimio blames State for lack of contingency measures

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has blamed the government for its failure to put in place contingency measures to deal with the flood menace even after the meteorological department raised a red flag.

The coalition’s leader Raila Odinga censured the government over what he termed as always “talking big on climate change,” yet when the menace comes in full force, the country has been caught unprepared.

“Even though the meteorological department had accurately predicted the coming heavy rains and storms, there were no advance contingency plans. We have therefore been reduced to planning, searching and rescuing at the same time,” Mr Odinga said in a statement Tuesday.

He described as overwhelming, heartbreaking and unbelievable, destruction caused by the raging floods across the country.

“Its impact will be far-reaching and long-lasting. Hundreds of thousands of fellow citizens across the country have suffered devastating losses and face enormous challenges in the weeks, months and even years ahead. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to those who are suffering as a result of this tragedy,” he said.

National disaster

Elsewhere, politician Jimi Wanjigi faulted President William Ruto for what he termed as his failure to declare floods that have claimed several; lives a national disaster.

“I am very disappointed that President Ruto has not found it necessary to declare the floods a national disaster. He must apologise to the people of Kenya for abandoning them in their hour of utmost need,” Mr Wanjigi said.

He said that all Kenyans affected by the floods are entitled to receive government assistance.

“A legitimate government is responsible for the safety and well-being of the citizens,” he said.

He spoke as President Ruto visited the site of the Monday Mai Mahiu flooding tragedy that left 51 people dead.

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga and Mr Wanjigi pledged to help mobilise and offer support to the flood victims through the Kenya Red Cross Society.

“Within our own networks, we have reached out to mobilise support which we shall shortly be delivering to the affected. A number of our leaders are holding fundraisers and we will do what we can to support their efforts. We are also encouraging our networks to feel free to contribute to the national relief efforts, particularly through the Red Cross or other accountable organisations that are providing assistance,” the ODM leader said.

Mr Wanjigi said that through the Maina Wanjigi Foundation, his team will deliver assistance to the Kenya Red Cross for the sake of the flood victims.

Cimate change

The floods, Mr Odinga noted, have laid to bare the country’s failure to properly plan particularly for weather and climate change-driven disasters and the underinvestment in infrastructure and social welfare across the country.

“The situation therefore calls for accountability and a reordering of our priorities as a country.

“Even as we reach out to offer whatever help we can in every small way, we appeal to the government to ensure that the most urgent needs of low-income people across the country get priority attention and that their voices are heard as the recovery efforts continue.”

He urged the government to be proactive, clear the confusion being witnessed, end duplication and unnecessary competition within its ranks and create clarity over roles and responsibilities in the response and incident management system.

“We are also calling on the government to perfect the communication channels with all who have responsibilities in the unfolding situation to enable agencies and the two levels of government to deliver better, faster and efficient services,” added the opposition leader.