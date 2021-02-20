Five Coast governors skip Lamu BBI forum

Five Coast governors were on Saturday conspicuously missing during a major rally held in Lamu town to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The meeting was also intended to bring together all the coastal political leaders in a move aimed at seeking unity ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The governors who did not attend were host Fahim Twaha, who was represented by Deputy Governor Abdulhakim Aboud, Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and Dhadho Godhana (Tana River).

Only Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and more than 28 MCAs, senators and woman representatives, and MCAs from the Coast attended the meeting at Mwana Arafa Hotel before a public rally at the Mkunguni Square.

Mr Joho called on Coast residents and politicians to unite and fully support the BBI. He said the changes would end the decades of marginalisation the coastal region had been subjected to.

Mr Joho also declared his bid for the presidency in 2022.

“We’re here today to drum up support for BBI and seek unity for the coastal people ahead of the 2022 elections. I want to clearly state that I am in the presidential race come 2022.

“Nobody can stop me from vying for the seat. As Coast leaders, we’ve been supporting other leaders. The time has come for us to also be supported. I, therefore, ask my party leader, Raila Odinga to also support me in the presidential bid. I am confident I will make it as Kenya’s President come 2022,” he said.

No more suffering

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said the coastal people had suffered for long and that some leaders who pretended to care for the region only did so to receive support from voters in the coastal region.

“I am confident BBI will pass here in Lamu, the Coast and the country at large. However, let’s not forget to support Joho for the presidency in 2022. He is able and knows what exactly the Coastal people have been undergoing since independence,” she said.

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire, who is also the secretary of the Coast Parliamentary Group, rebuked a few leaders, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto for opposing the BBI.

Mr Mwambire said it’s only through the BBI that the Coast region can be relieved of the historical land injustices that have marred the region since independence.

“I am surprised to hear from one of our Coast leaders that BBI can’t solve historical land injustices in our region. That’s unrealistic. As you’re aware, BBI intends to add more cash to counties and that means the Governors will have more money to even pay for lands taken by private individuals and demarcate it for squatters,” he said.

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama and Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo called on Lamu's people to support BBI for the betterment of the region.

Lapsset issues

The leaders also asked the government to ensure Lamu youth are given first priority in terms of employment at the new Lamu Port (Lapsset).

“We will ensure Lamu approves BBI. However, we want the government to fully address issues to do with employment at the Lapsset. Our youth are still jobless while people from outside are being employed at the Lapsset every day,” said Mr Muthama.

Senator Stewart Madzayo of Kilifi, his Kwale counterpart Issa Juma Boy, Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) and Kilifi Nominated Senator Christine Zawadi pledged to table a motion in the Senate next week on how to address concerns about the Lapsset.

“We’re ready to table a motion in Parliament to have Lamu people prioritised in employment at the Lapsset. It’s your right,” said Mr Madzayo.

Other MPs present were Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir (Mvita), William Kamoti (Rabai), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South), Mombasa Woman Representative Asha Hussein and her Kwale counterpart Zulekha Hassan.

They all promised to walk together and ensure unity in the Coast region.