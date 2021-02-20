Raila Odinga refuses to endorse Nasa bigwigs for President

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses mourners during a funeral service at Ratang’a in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa County, on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is not ready to endorse anyone ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

