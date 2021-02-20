Raila Odinga refuses to endorse Nasa bigwigs for President

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is not ready to endorse anyone ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The ODM leader said this on Saturday, in apparent reference to a request by Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and Wiper Democratic Movement’s Kalonzo Musyoka, for him to back one of them.

The three spoke during campaigns in Western Kenya last week, saying they have invested many political years in Mr Odinga and that it is time for him to return the favour.

Kanu party’s national chair and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who was present during the campaigns, said Mr Odinga has run out of ‘political bullets’ and therefore needs to let someone else take over.

No debt

Mr Odinga, without mentioning names, said, however, that he shall not pay attention to any request by “people who want to extend their political mileage” and that he is not politically indebted to anyone.

He accused politicians of abandoning him at his hour of need, citing his mock swearing-in as the ‘People's President’ after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the 2017 General Election.

"There were leaders who stood with me when I was campaigning until we got to the ballot. They, however, retracted when I decided to be sworn-in. I was looking around for them but none could be found," Mr Odinga said in the Luo language.

"Why do they need me now when they ran away at the time I wanted them the most? I will not pass the baton to anyone,” he stated.

Mr Odinga, Mr Mudavadi, Mr Kalonzo and Mr Wetang'ula formed the National Super Alliance in January 2017, their goal being to have a coalition strong enough to defeat Jubilee Party.

“Super Tuesday”

Speaking at a funeral at Ratanga in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay County, he noted that he is focused on “the journey ahead”.

Though the orange party leader did not state whether he will be on the ballot in 2022, he told his supporters he will have a say on who will vie for the presidency under the ODM party, which he said is under transformation.

"I will decide the next political move under ODM, from the ward representative seat to the president seat, after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sails through. Right now we do not want politicians who are trying to divert the attention of Kenyans by focusing on politics. We want our party to be strong for the battle ahead of us," he said.

Mr Odinga hinted that BBI will move to the next level on February 24 when he said at least 24 county assemblies will have passed the bill.

He referred to the day as “Super Tuesday” - when he and President Kenyatta expect more county assemblies to pass the Bill.

"Those opposing the BBI should meet us at the ballot in June because we are already steps ahead [in the bid for] constitutional amendments. I ask all MPs to support the bill as Nyanza MCAs have done," Mr Odinga said.

He told Ndhiwa residents that he is looking for ways to have the constituency divided into two before the next General Election.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by politicians including ODM’s national Chair John Mbadi, Senate minority leader James Orengo, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata and Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, Rangwe’s Lilian Gogo, Kasipul’s Ongondo Were and Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo were also present.

Economic performance

Mr Mbadi and Mr Orengo blamed Deputy President William Ruto for some of the problems the public is facing.

Dr Ruto says the government will have a bloated workforce should more leaders be elected in proposed constitutional reforms.

But Mr Mbadi told the Deputy President that Kenya performed better economically when Mr Odinga was in government.

“Records have shown that the economy grew when our party leader was in government. It happened during the grand coalition. We are also seeing a difference with the handshake,” he said.

He was supported by Mr Orengo, who described Dr Ruto's statements as noises that signify nothing.

“You cannot be in the government and fight it at the same time. Ruto has not fought for anything in Kenya today,” the Siaya senator said.

Ms Wanga and Dr Gogo called on Homa Bay residents to register as voters so they can take part in the referendum.

They drummed up support for the BBI, saying it will transform the country by ensuring a shift from corruption to the creation of more job opportunities for the youth and giving more women an opportunity to contest for political seats.