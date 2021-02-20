State House battle: Top politicians 'charm the West'

Raila with EU ambassador Simon Mordu

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a meeting with EU ambassador Simon Mordu at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi on September 9, 2020 where they had discussions on matters of mutual interest to their country and region.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Even though Mr Odinga is yet to officially declare his interest in the top seat, his actions point to a leader keen on another attempt at the presidency in next year’s election.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday hosted acting US ambassador to Kenya, Mr Eric Kneedler, even as it emerged that leading presidential aspirants have launched a diplomatic charm offensive ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Why you must be over 18 to get Covid-19 vaccine

  2. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  3. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  4. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  5. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.