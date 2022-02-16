Favoritism claims emerge before UDA primaries in Rift Valley

All eyes are on former Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials allied to Deputy President William Ruto who are contesting for governor in the Rift Valley region, amid favouritism claims in the DP’s camp.

Dr Ruto paraded the immediate former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, chief administrative secretaries Patrick Ntutu (Labour), Joseph Boinnet (Tourism), and John Mosonik (Mining and Petroleum), and the principal secretary for Wildlife Fred Segor on February 8, a short while after they tendered their resignations to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Simon Kachapin, who resigned as the Sports CAS, and is also expected to join the bandwagon as he seeks to recapture his former post from Prof John Lonyangapuo in West Pokot.

Mr Kachapin is among top government officials who were hobnobbing with the Deputy President ahead of their resignation from government, sending jitters among their political rivals in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Keter is set to face four other candidates — Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ng’ok, university lecturers Erick Mutai and James Sang, and Mr Fred Kirui, a water, sanitation, drainage and irrigation consultant — at the party primaries.

Questions have, however, been raised on whether the UDA nominations will be free and fair, or skewed in favour of those seen to be close to Dr Ruto, the party's presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Keter is a close ally of Dr Ruto from as far back as the 2002 General Election, and was largely seen as the outsider in President Kenyatta’s Cabinet following Dr Ruto’s estrangement from the government.

He was among the leaders who repeatedly travelled and camped at The Hague when Dr Ruto was facing charges in relation to the 2007-08 post-election violence at the International Criminal Court.

He served as the Belgut MP for two terms before being elected the first Kericho senator, a position he held for two years before resigning to take up the position of Cabinet Secretary for Energy.

His entry into the political scene has caused jitters among his opponents and their supporters, who believe Mr Keter has undue advantage in the contest.

Dr Mutai and Mrs Ng’ok were seen as the frontrunners before Mr Keter’s entry into the contest.

“All we are asking for is fairness in the UDA nominations,” said Dr Mutai.

Kericho Governor Prof Paul Chepkwony said he was not backing anyone for the nominations, but would rally behind Dr Ruto and the UDA team for the general election.

In Narok, Mr Ntutu, a former Narok West MP, has for the last two years been on the campaign trail in the contest to succeed Governor Samwel Tunai, who is serving his second and last term.

Mr Ntutu is contesting for the gubernatorial seat for a second time, having run and lost on a Chama Cha Mashinani ticket before he was appointed as a CAS.

He will face off with Woman Representative Soipan Tuiya and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo in the UDA primaries.

Whoever wins the UDA primaries will face off with an ODM candidate.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, Mr Boinnet is set for a fight for the UDA party ticket with Deputy Governor Wisley Rotich, Mr Josephat Sawe, a former principal of the Eldoret Polytechnic, university lecturer Dr Joyce Chemenjo and businessman Sammy Tangus, among others. Two former MPs – Jackson Kiptanui and Lucas Chepkitony – have since given up their ambition in favour of Mr Boinnet.

In Baringo, Mr Segor will now face off with Governor Stanley Kiptis, former Governor Benjamin Cheboi, and Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet, among others, in what is expected to be a battle of titans.

Both Dr Ruto and UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina have repeatedly assured aspirants of free and fair primaries. But the assurance has not helped to quell the apprehension of aspirants, a number of who feel they will be shortchanged, and are said to be considering jumping ship to run as independents to beat the rule against party hopping.