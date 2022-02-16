Party Nominations

Eyes are on the top government officials who resigned to join UDA.

| Courtesy

Politics

Prime

Favoritism claims emerge before UDA primaries in Rift Valley

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

All eyes are on former Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials allied to Deputy President William Ruto who are contesting for governor in the Rift Valley region, amid favouritism claims in the DP’s camp.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.