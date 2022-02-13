ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi — a key player in the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto. He has been repeatedly saying they will abolish CBC should they come to power.

Playing politics with children as Uhuru succession race gains steam

By  Onyango K'Onyango

As President Uhuru Kenyatta succession gains traction, children have been caught up in the cut-throat competition, with their future at the centre stage ahead of the August 9 General Election.

