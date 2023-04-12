Fact check: TikTok video of Karua recognising Ruto as President is manipulated

A viral Tiktok video shows Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition deputy leader Martha Karua purportedly recognizing William Ruto as the President of Kenya at a public event.

“None of us is perfect, we pray for God's grace and strength, God bless Kenya, God bless us all, and thank you, your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya for inviting me to speak.” Martha Karua is captured in the video saying.

We have established the 23-second video clip of Ms Karua was manipulated to drive a misleading narrative.

This video dates back to May 26, 2022, during the 19th national prayer breakfast.

The original footage is almost 4 minutes long and was posted on YouTube by Nation.Africa on May 26, 2022, and was captured during a national prayer breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Ruto invites Martha Karua to make a speech at the national prayer breakfast

Azimio on Dr Ruto’s legitimacy

On August 15, 2022, William Ruto was declared the President-elect in a tightly contested election in Kenya. The electoral commission chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced Dr Ruto had garnered 50.49% of the total votes against his closest challenger Raila Odinga’s 48.5%.

Mr Odinga challenged Dr Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court as his running mate, Ms Karua, pointed out that the electoral results were manipulated.

However, on September 5, 2022, Chief Justice Martha Koome-led bench unanimously upheld Dr Ruto’s win as they threw out the petition.

Nonetheless, both Mr Odinga and Ms Karua are yet to publicly agree with the findings of the Supreme Court and have since expressed their dissatisfaction with the verdict.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, Mr Odinga said:

“We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today.”

We have always stood for the the rule of law and the constitution.



In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today. pic.twitter.com/WfOQrtsnpe — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 5, 2022

Equally, Martha Karua posted a brief tweet saying, “The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings.”

The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings . — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 5, 2022

Using a keyword search “Martha Karua God bless Kenya speech,” we found the original footage, which is almost 4 minutes long, that was posted on YouTube by NTV Kenya on May 26, 2022 during the nineteenth national prayer breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.