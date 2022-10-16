Extradition of Gichuru to UK to proceed, ODPP now says

The extradition of former Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) boss Samuel Gichuru to the United Kingdom (UK) has not been halted and the process to continue as soon as his health improves, the director of public prosecutions has said.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has said the proceedings have been held in abeyance on account of Mr Gichuru’s medical condition.

“That notwithstanding, the extradition proceedings against Mr Gichuru shall proceed should his medical condition permit,” the ODPP said in a statement.

This follows reports that the extradition proceedings against the ex-KPLC boss to face corruption charges in the UK over a two-decade scandal had been halted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said they acted on a medical report availed to them and the extradition court indicating that Mr Gichuru is critically ill, a move they say is in line with international conventions and best legal practices.

“We reiterate that the proceedings have not been halted but held in abeyance on account of his medical condition and thus there is no selective justice herein.”

Similarly, the ODPP clarified that extradition proceedings against Mr Gicheru’s co-accused, former Cabinet Minister Mr Chris Okemo, are ongoing and court is expected to deliver a ruling on whether he is eligible to surrender on November 30.

“Please note that the extradition proceedings against Mr Okemo are still ongoing and the extradition court will deliver a ruling on whether he is eligible to surrender on November 30, 2022,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Haji reiterated that his office remains committed to the execution of the request for the extraditions but in accordance with all relevant laws.

“In doing so, the office shall at all times uphold the rule of law and respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the subjects as provided for under both national and international laws,” reads the statement.