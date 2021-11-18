Breaking News: Manhunt for terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti comes to an end

Former Finance Minister Chris Okemo (right) and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru during the mention of an extradition case against them at a Nairobi court on February 28, 2013.

Okemo, Gichuru in fresh trouble over jersey case

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked a Nairobi court to summon former Cabinet minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru for the resumption of their extradition case.

