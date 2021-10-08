File

News

Prime

Jersey extradition: AG, DPP tussle over Chris Okemo-Samuel Gichuru graft case

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji are locked in a legal tussle over who has the mandate for extradition proceedings against graft suspects Samuel Gichuru and Chris Okemo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.