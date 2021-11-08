Former Kenya Power MD Samuel Gichuru

Former Kenya Power MD Samuel Gichuru (left) and former Finance Minister Chris Okemo 

Okemo, Gichuru face up to 14 years in UK jail over graft

By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

  • The Supreme Court has allowed the Director of Public Prosecutions to proceed with extradition proceedings.
  • The extradition documents included the indictments filed before the Royal Court of Jersey and the summary of the evidence.

Former Cabinet minister Chris Okemo and ex-Kenya Power boss Samuel Gichuru face up to 14 years in jail in the United Kingdom for bribery, theft and money laundering charges, if extradited.

