Embakasi East MP Babu Owino arraigned, denies engaging in subversive activities

Embakasi East Embakasi Babu Owino has denied engaging in subversive activities.

Mr Owino, who was arrested on Tuesday evening and held in various police stations, the last one being Wanguru in Mwea was brought to Milimani law courts alongside six others.

His lawyers Njiru Ndegwa, Duncan Okatch, Danstan Omari and Jackson Awele claimed the MP has not eaten nor drunk water for three days.

The lawyers also said Mr Owino was sick and was not given medication.

"Babu Owino has been 'Shakaholered' for three days," the defence team told milimani chief magistrate Lucas Onyina.

The lawyers said the legislator was arrested upon arrival at JKIA then taken to Wang'uru Police Station in Kirinyaga where he was held incommunicado.

Others suspects were Calvin Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho, Tom Odongo, Michael Otieno Caspal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willys Owino.

The charges stated that they conspired to commit subversive, which are prejudicial to public order.

They allegedly committed the offences on diverse dates between July 8 and 18, in Nairobi with others not before court.

The prosecution asked the court to deny the suspects bail saying there are compelling reasons to keep them in custody including allegations that they are likely to interfere with witnesses and ongoing investigations.