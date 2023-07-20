MP Babu Owino escorted out of Wang'uru police station under tight security

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was escorted out of Wang'uru police station in Kirinyaga County on Thursday under tight security.

The cars in the entourage, including police vehicles, left the station at high speed.

It was not clear where the ODM lawmaker was being taken.

Earlier, chaos erupted at Wang'uru police station as riot police chased Mr Owino's family members out of the station.

Drama unfolded at the station as riot police shoved away the MP’s relatives who were trying to force their way into the cell where the MP was being held for questioning.

The MP's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, was also thrown out during the incident, causing tension.

Trouble started when family members led by Mr Owino's wife, Ms Fridah Muthoni, arrived at the station in the morning, demanding the MP's unconditional release.

They accused the police of holding Mr Owino incommunicado since Tuesday night when he was arrested at the airport in Nairobi on arrival from Mombasa.

“The MP has been unlawfully detained for fighting for the rights of Kenyans. He has not eaten for over 24 hours and we want him released,” said Ms Muthoni.

Family members screamed

The family members screamed and shouted in protest, accusing the officers of manhandling the MP and denying them access to him.

"The MP has been kept in the cell without food, he has not changed his clothes and this is mistreatment of the highest order," said Ms Muthoni.

The family members vowed that no amount of harassment would stop them from fighting to see the MP, who they insist has committed no crime.

They vowed to camp at the station until the MP was released.

The family members exchanged bitter words with officers at the station.

However, a senior police officer called for reinforcements and the family members were dragged out.

When Mr Njiru tried to intervene, he was pushed out of the station as he protested. Mr Njiru said there were reports that former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, who was arrested in Kitengela on Wednesday, could also be at Wang'uru police station.

Ms Muthoni said her husband was picked up at the airport, secretly taken to Mwea and detained at Wang'uru police station.

"My husband called and said he had been arrested, we looked for him at all the police stations in Nairobi and Kiambu and he was nowhere to be found, later we got wind that he was at Wang'uru police station and we travelled there to see him only to be turned away.

"The police have refused to let us see Owino or give him food and medicine, and we have not been told what charges he is facing," said Ms Muthoni.

She insisted that Mr Owino was being persecuted for voicing his concerns about the high cost of living and the state's violation of the constitution.

"My husband has done absolutely nothing wrong, the only thing he has done is to fight for the rights of Kenyans," she said.

Mr Njiru condemned Mr Owino's arrest and accused the government of plotting to harm him.

He said it was sad that the MP had been detained for more than 24 hours in total contravention of the law.

"There are the fair minimum rights that a person is guaranteed under the Constitution, for example the MP has been held here incommunicado, nobody knows where he is, he has not had breakfast, he has not had a bath and that is against the law," he said.

Starve the MP to death

He claimed there was a plot to starve the MP to death.

"Why are the police not allowing access to his lawyer or his family? Why is he not being given food? Has the Constitution been suspended?" he asked.

He continued: “The police want to ‘Shakahola’ the MP, we are worried about the safety of the MP because we have not been informed of the charges he is facing," said Mr Njiru, referring to the death cult in Shakahola, Kilifi County, where hundreds were brainwashed to starve to death on the promise that they would meet Jesus.

The lawyer claimed that former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was also being held at the same station.

"Even Njenga has been arrested and brought here for interrogation, he has not committed any crime and whatever is happening is unacceptable," said Mr Njiru.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition co-leader Martha Karua also condemned Owino's arrest.

She accused President William Ruto's regime of desperate attempts to sabotage anti-government protests by arresting senior opposition leaders.

She vowed that the struggle to free Kenyans from economic oppression would continue.