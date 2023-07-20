MP Babu Owino held at Wang'uru police station in Kirinyaga after JKIA arrest

Police officers have ejected relatives and friends of Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who thronged Wang’uru police station in Kirinyaga demanding his release.

The family says the MP is held at the station.

Mr Owino was arrested on Tuesday night after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on day 1 of Azimio protests.

Meanwhile, Fridah Muthoni Ongili, the wife of the Embakasi East Member of Parliament, has made an emotional plea to the government to secure her husband’s release.

Upon his return from Mombasa, Mr Owino was reportedly arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday night.

The alleged arrest came amid the anti-government protests sanctioned by Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a video, Fridah calmly recounted the events of Wednesday, July 19, when she first learnt of her husband’s arrest.

According to her account, Mr Owino had called her around 11 pm on Tuesday, July 18, to inform her about his detention by the DCI.

However, since that call, she has been unable to reach him as his phone has been switched off.

Desperate to find her husband, Fridah began a frantic search, visiting various police stations in Nairobi.

She said she started at the DCI headquarters, where she was redirected to the airport where she hit a snag.

She then went to Muthaiga, Gigiri, Kilimani and then Embakasi police stations, tirelessly seeking information about his whereabouts.

A source informed her that he was being held at Wang’uru police station in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

When she arrived at the station, Fridah was not allowed entry, and despite her pleas to see her husband, she was forcibly removed from the premises due to a heavy police presence.

“I was begging them since all I want is to give my husband food and medicine since he was not feeling well on Monday. They refused me entry actually they carried me out of there at the gate there was a very heavy police presence. I was able to ascertain that my husband is there. The only problem is that he is able to be transferred now that we know where he is,” she explained.